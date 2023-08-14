High School Football: Five things to watch this season

SPRINGFIELD — With two scrimmages in the books, the first Friday night of high school football season is less than a week away.

The quest for Clark County’s first state title begins Friday, Aug. 18. No Clark County team has won a state football championship since the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoff era began in 1972.

Only three programs in Clark County history have advanced to the state championship game — Catholic Central (1991), Shawnee (2011) and Springfield (2021, 2022).

The Wildcats advanced to the state final for the second straight season last year, falling to Lakewood St. Edward 28-14 in the Division I state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Springfield is seeking its fifth straight state semifinal appearance.

Here are five things to watch on the gridiron this fall in Clark County ...

Tough slate: Springfield is seeking its third straight trip to the Division I state championship game. They’ll be plenty battle-tested after two tough games to open the season.

In Week 1, the Wildcats will host longtime D-I powerhouse and 11-time state champion Cleveland St. Ignatius at 7 p.m., Friday, at Springfield High School. The Wildcats traveled to Parma in Week 1 last season, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather. St. Ignatius finished its season 8-4, falling to eventual state champion Lakewood St. Edward 28-7 in a D-I, Region 1 semifinal game. Springfield beat St. Ignatius 24-20 in their previous meeting in 2021.

In Week 2, Springfield will play national powerhouse DeMatha Catholic (Md.) at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Ohio vs. USA Gridiron Classic at Ironton High School at historic Tanks Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats return several key players from last year’s squad, including senior cornerback Aaron Scott, an Ohio State commit, and senior wideout Da’Shawn Martin, a Kent State commit. The Wildcats senior class has gone 34-6 over the last three seasons.

10-0 repeat?: A year ago, the Northeastern High School football team finished 10-0 for the first time in 30 years — and won its first playoff game in school history.

Northeastern will look to repeat its success in 2023 in a tough Ohio Heritage Conference North Division, which saw five of its six members advance to the playoffs. The Jets last won back-to-back OHC titles in 2002 and 2003.

The Jets were dominant last season, averaging 41.8 points per game while allowing just 11.9 points per game. No division opponent scored more than 21 points against Northeastern last season.

Northeastern graduated 10 seniors, including quarterback/linebacker Cade Houseman, who led the Jets in passing yards, rushing yards, scoring and tackles.

They return 13 seniors and 13 juniors from last year’s squad, including senior running back/defensive back Cody Lookabaugh, senior lineman/defensive end Brady Gillam and junior running back/defensive back Garrett Chadwell.

Brave new division: Shawnee is seeking its first Central Buckeye Conference championship since 2011.

This year, the Braves will face a new challenge in the CBC Mad River Division, swapping places with Urbana. The Hillclimbers will now compete in the CBC Kenton Trail.

Shawnee has been runner-up in the CBC Kenton Trail six times since its last title in 2011. The Braves are 8-0 against Mad River Division opponents over the last five seasons, but will face several programs for the first time, including trips to both Benjamin Logan and North Union.

Shawnee will continue to play several of its longtime rivals with games at both Tecumseh (Week 3, Sept. 1) and Kenton Ridge (Week 5, Sept. 15).

The Braves are also seeking their sixth consecutive playoff appearance this fall. Shawnee qualified for the D-IV, Region 16 playoffs last fall, beating Roger Bacon 33-7. The Braves fell to eventual state runner-up Cincinnati Wyoming 35-0 in the second round.

New look Northwestern: Northwestern has a new coach in former Wittenberg and West Jefferson quarterback Lance Lambert. He takes over a program that finished 1-19 over the last two seasons. Lambert served as an assistant coach at Northwestern last fall and coached at West Jefferson during their run to the Division VI state semifinals in 2021.

Northwestern has had three straight losing seasons since one of its biggest runs of success in 2018 and 2019. The Warriors qualified for the playoffs for the first time in school history and won a share of their first-ever Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division title in 2018.

Playoff push: The OHSAA expanded the playoffs in 2021, allowing 16 teams per region to qualify for the playoffs.

A year ago, seven Clark County schools qualified for the playoffs – Springfield, Northeastern, Tecumseh, Shawnee, Greenon, Catholic Central and Southeastern. Of those seven schools, six hosted first-round games with five bringing home victories.

This year, Clark County’s programs will look to break through the second round as just one team – Springfield – advanced to the third round.