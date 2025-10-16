High school football: Douglass calls Springfield’s Royce Rogers ‘the best’ defensive lineman in Ohio

The senior Buffalo commit has been a key part of the Wildcats defense that’s allowed 88 points, including just 21 points in five Greater Western Ohio Conference games this season.

“He’s playing lights out,” Douglass said. “He watches a lot of film, but he works. He’s worked for the four years he’s been with us and it’s paying off for him.”

The 6-foot-1, 260-pound senior leads Springfield (5-3, 5-0 GWOC) with 55 tackles, including 30 solo tackles. He also leads the team with 4.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss

“I’m definitely using my hands a lot better than I did last year, working with (Wildcats defensive coordinator Conley Smoot),” Rogers said. “Having other good defensive lineman around me has also helped take away attention from me and and even when the attention is on me, it helps our other guys out, too.”

Rogers had 10 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in a 31-0 victory over Beavercreek which saw the Wildcats defense hold the Beavers to 92 yards of total offense. While the numbers look good, Rogers and his teammates weren’t happy with their performance.

“We have to play a whole lot better in order for us to beat Fairmont (this week),” Rogers said. “We’re looking for a great week of practice this week, preparing for that.”

Rogers saw significant time in his sophomore year on both the offensive and defensive lines as Springfield advanced to the Division I state title game, falling to Lakewood St. Edward 31-21. As a senior, Rogers is one of the de facto leaders of a Wildcats squad that’s won five straight games after an 0-3 start.

“It’s been a good experience,” said Rogers, who was also named homecoming king at halftime of last week’s game. “We went through a lot of adversity. The first three games I felt like those are possible wins, but we built off those, came together as a team, and now we’re here.”

One of the Wildcats coaches is his grandfather - former South basketball coach Larry Ham.

“It’s definitely good,” Rogers said. “It definitely helps me with controlling my emotions because sometimes you can get emotional during the game, but him talking to me definitely helps me be able to control my emotions.”

This week, the Wildcats defense will face one of its toughest tasks against Fairmont’s triple option offense.

“They run it better than anybody that’s out there,” Douglass said.

Fairmont (3-5, 3-2) has won its last three games against Springfield by a combined total of 10 points. With a victory, the Wildcats can clinch at least a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference championship, their first since 2022.

“They’re physical across the board up front, offensively and defensively,” Douglass said. “They’re a little younger, not as much experience as they’ve had in the past, but they’re a tough team. We’ll have to have a great week of preparation. It’s always a battle.”