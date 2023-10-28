High school football: Centerville safety selects new college destination

Reggie Powers III has found his new future home.

The Centerville senior safety announced Saturday night he has verbally committed to Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has 73 tackles this season, including seven for loss, and a pair of interceptions for the Elks, who won the GWOC and are still alive in the Division I state playoffs.

He’s also averaging 24.6 yards per kickoff return.

A four-star prospect, Powers has more than 30 scholarship offers and verbally committed to Michigan State during the summer.

He re-opened his recruitment in September after Spartans coach Mel Tucker became embroiled in a sexual harassment accusation that ultimately led to his firing.

He was a three-star recruit prior to the season but has moved up to four-star status in 247Sports Composite rankings.

He is the No. 11 player in Ohio in the class of 2024, and the only area player ranked ahead of him is Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr.

