High school football: Being ready part of Tippecanoe team mentality

A spark was needed with Tippecanoe’s last seven plays resulting in negative-3 offensive yards.

Tipp switched up its personnel and inserted a player with two total receptions in the team’s first 12 games of the season. It turned into an unlikely great choice.

Junior Raiden Nicholls swung into the flat on the team’s next two snaps and had nobody around him on either play. Gains of 12 and 20 yards by Nicholls suddenly saw life return to the Red Devils. A holding penalty called back a first down run and derailed the drive shortly after, but confidence was already on its way to being restored.

The next time Tipp gained the ball, they marched 72 yards on three plays and saw junior quarterback Larkin Thomas race 25 yards for a touchdown to officially begin the team’s 33-16 comeback win in the Region 12 final.

“We lost our starting H-back in our scrimmage, and our next guy in line is also our starting safety Jackson Robbins,” head coach Matt Burgbacher said. “We knew he was going to be playing a little bit more defense against that run game.

“And so Raiden had to get in there and yes, he’d played H-back throughout the season. But we needed a spark offensively. He has a good nose for the football. And maybe he isn’t the biggest or the fastest kid, but he plays stinking hard. ... That’s who he is and that’s the Nicholls family. Going to do whatever this team needs to be successful.”

It’s a mentality the entire team has taken on during its run to Friday’s Division III state semifinal game against Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-0) at Mason’s Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Nicholls is just one example of players being ready when called upon during the team’s playoff run.

Junior kicker Owen Baileys broke his foot in the preseason. As the team’s kicker in 2024, he went 6-for-8 on field goal attempts and 58 of 61 for extra points. He was eased back into the fold during the 55-7 regional quarterfinal win against Talawanda and took the duties back over the next week against Badin.

Burgbacher had no hesitation using him immediately in that game as he executed a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter.

His punting skills in addition to kicking proved to be more invaluable against London.

The only possessions the Red Raiders began with the ball beyond its own 30-yard line came after the two three-and-outs by Tipp’s offense to open the second half inside of its own 20. As Baileys helped back London up and his defense began taking over the game down the stretch, his excellent return to the field put more pressure on the run heavy offense to need to cover more ground in a short time.

“Even on kickoffs he can pinpoint it where we want it to go,” Burgbacher said. “The other night toward the end we wanted to kick it to [Bryston Toronto] as I thought the other two were a little better returners. It’s a great weapon to have and he’s got a strong leg and he’s still getting back in the swing of things.”

Tippecanoe players routinely mention achievements of their teammates when talking to the media. Recognizing what others are doing has been a focal point of the team believing how it wanted this season to overcome its earlier than expected playoff exit in 2024.

“As team chemistry, we just stick together like no other team,” Max Deckard said after the London game. “There’s nothing like it what we have and I think that’s what drives us.”

“This is not an offensive game. It’s not a defensive game. It’s a team thing,” Xavier Melton said after the Badin game.

Team and being ready when needed has set an example for future Red Devils players.