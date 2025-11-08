High school football: Badin survives Alter comeback in 35-28 win

Rams win rematch between GCL Co-ed co-champions to advance in Division III playoffs
Badin players celebrate after a fourth down conversation late in a Division III playoff game against Alter. The Rams won 35-28 on Friday, Nov. 7, at Matandy Sportsplex in Hamilton.

Credit: Steven Wright

Credit: Steven Wright

Badin players celebrate after a fourth down conversation late in a Division III playoff game against Alter. The Rams won 35-28 on Friday, Nov. 7, at Matandy Sportsplex in Hamilton. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF
By Steven Wright
1 minute ago
Badin overwhelmed Alter in the opening minutes of Friday’s Division III playoff rematch and had to hold on late to earn a 35-28 win at Matandy SportsPlex.

Hudson Heid caught two touchdowns with his second coming late in the third quarter that became the game-winner for Badin (10-1), who advanced to face Tippecanoe next week in a D-III, Region 12 semifinal game.

The Rams raced out to a 21-0 lead with three touchdowns in the first quarter. A kickoff returned for a touchdown by James Brink helped the Rams maintain its three-score lead at halftime.

Drew Cripps had a pair of touchdown runs for Alter (8-4). Alter’s offense ran the spread in the first half and switched to the wishbone after the break. The Knights scored on all three of its second half possessions but never got the ball back with a chance to tie the score.

This story will be updated with more coverage from tonight’s game, including photos and video.

