High School Football: 5 things to know before Week 8

Here’s five things to know heading into Week 8:

Showdown in Kettering

The first of three games that will likely decide the Greater Catholic League Co-ed Division champion will take place this week in Kettering.

Alter (5-2, 2-0) will host Cin. McNicholas (5-2, 2-0) at Fairmont High School. The Knights have won three straight - outscoring their opponents 123-10 - since falling to Trotwood-Madison 20-6 on Sept. 12. Alter fell to McNick 7-3 last season.

Next week, the Knights travel to six-time defending GCL Co-ed champion Badin (7-0). The following week, McNick travels to Badin.

Badin has won 29 straight conference games dating back to 2019. Their last Co-Ed Division loss came at Chaminade Julienne in Week 7 that season.

Keeping pace

Fairmont (3-4, 3-1) travels to Springboro on Friday hoping to keep pace with Springfield (4-3, 4-0) and Wayne (4-3, 3-1) in the Greater Western Ohio Conference title race. They shared the title with Centerville last season.

The Firebirds have won back-to-back games since falling to Wayne 21-18 on Sept. 19. They’ve lost four games this season by a combined 11 points and three games by three points or less. The last two weeks they’ve outscored their opponents 69-3.

The game will feature two teams with contrasting styles. Springboro ranks third in the GWOC with 196.1 passing yards per game. The Firebirds average 246.7 rushing yards per game, 34 more than second-ranked Beavercreek (212.7).

Rams bounce back

After back-to-back losses to Center Grove, Ind. (6-1) and Indianapolis Cathedral (5-2), Division II 12th-ranked Trotwood-Madison bounced back with a 45-0 win over Dunbar on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams have just two regular season games remaining - they travel to Cincinnati Mt. Healthy (0-7) on Friday before a bye week in Week 9.

In Week 10, the Rams will travel to D-II sixth-ranked Cuyahoga Walsh Jesuit (6-1). The Warriors lone loss came to Akron Hoban 19-14 in Week 6.

The Rams haven’t played a home game since Sept. 19. They’re currently ranked third in the D-II, Region 8 playoff standings and are in line to host a first- or second round playoff game.

Six unbeatens

Through seven weeks, seven teams remain unbeaten in the Miami Valley.

Tippecanoe, Badin, Talawanda, Brookville, Preble Shawnee, Tri-Village and Marion Local are all 7-0.

Lehman Catholic fell to Miami East 51-32 in a pivotal Three Rivers Conference game last week, dropping to 6-1.

Preble Shawnee travels to Tri-County North (2-5) on Thursday, while Tri-Village hosts Bradford (0-7). If both can remain unscathed, it will set up a battle of unbeatens in Week 9 as the Arrows host the Patriots in a key Western Ohio Athletic Conference play.

The streak continues

Marion Local beat Fort Recovery 41-7 last week to increase their winning streak to 71 games, the longest active streak in the nation.

The Flyers have won 17 straight games against the Rockets, according to fantastic50.net, a site that compiles Ohio high school football rankings and playoff scenarios based on computer simulations and historical data.

Anna (5-2) has won back-to-back games against Delphos St. John’s and Versailles by a combined score of 77-7.