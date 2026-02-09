High school basketball: What to watch for as season enters final weeks

There are two full weeks left for the boys and the first tournament draws for Divisions III through VII will take place Sunday.

Most of the girls league races near the Miami Valley have wrapped up. There are two left to be determined.

Lakota West (16-4, 13-1) is a half-game ahead of Cincinnati Princeton (15-3, 12-1) in the Greater Miami Conference race. The Firebirds have the tougher remaining schedule with games against the two teams tied for third — Mason and Sycamore — remaining this week.

St. Henry (18-1, 7-1) and Versailles (14-6, 7-1) will play for the Midwest Athletic Conference title on Thursday at St. Henry.

West Liberty Salem (18-2, 14-2) is assured of at least sharing the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division title and is awaiting the final result for Fairbanks (16-5, 13-2) on Tuesday at Northeastern to determine if it will be a tie or outright.

Tippecanoe (18-2, 16-0) can wrap up the Miami Valley League Miami Division outright with a win against Fairborn on Monday or Greenville on Wednesday.

Other league champions include:

Bellbrook (19-2, 10-0 — Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division)

Carroll (18-3, 8-2 — Greater Catholic League Co-Ed)

Dunbar (11-9, 9-1 — Dayton City League)

Fairmont (20-0, 13-0 — Greater Western Ohio Conference)

Legacy Christian (17-4, 8-0 — Metro Buckeye Conference)

London (19-1, 9-0 — Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail)

Miami East (16-3, 14-0 — Three Rivers Conference)

Mississinawa Valley (17-4, 10-0 — Western Ohio Athletic Conference)

North Union (19-1, 9-0 — CBC Mad River)

Russia (18-3, 11-1 — Shelby Count Athletic League)

Stebbins (13-7, 12-4 — MVL Valley Division)

Waynesville (16-5, 13-1 — SWBL Buckeye Division)

There are only a handful of boys conference races already determined.

Centerville (14-5, 12-1) are the GWOC champs for the eighth consecutive year. Northridge (19-1, 12-0) pulled out a pair of close wins last week to clinch the TRC. Tippecanoe (16-2, 16-0) also has at least a share of the MVL Miami and can win outright if it were to defeat second place Butler (14-4, 14-2) on Friday.

Cedarville (16-2, 13-1) was the first boys team in the area to clinch in the OHC South Division, and Emmanuel Christian (17-1, 9-0) was the latest for the MBC.

The closest races remaining both belong in the SWBL. The Buckeye Division has Waynesville (15-2, 10-1), Oakwood (14-4, 9-2) and Valley View (14-4, 8-2) all near the top. The trio will all play one another during the final stretch of the season. The Southwestern Division is tied between Monroe (16-3, 7-2) and Edgewood (13-5, 7-2), with Bellbrook (12-6, 6-3) making a late charge up the standings. The final results will be determined after Friday’s games.

The WOAC title will be determined Friday as Tri-Village (19-0, 10-0) hosts Preble Shawnee (16-3, 10-0).

The advantage in the DPS also will be gained between either Dunbar (13-3, 7-1) or Belmont (9-8, 7-1) on Tuesday in a rematch of the first meeting that Belmont won 50-48 on Jan. 20.

Alter (13-6, 8-1) and Badin (16-2, 8-1) are also tied for the GCL Co-Ed lead and play their respective final league games Friday.

West Carrollton (14-5, 12-4) and Stebbins (13-6, 11-5) play Friday with MVL Valley stakes on the line.

Fairbanks (18-2, 13-1) is ahead of WLS (16-3, 12-2) with both having two games left. The biggest games remaining are WLS hosting West Jefferson on Friday, and Fairbanks travelling to Cedarville on Feb. 17.

Urbana (14-3, 6-2) needs Jonathan Alder (15-5, 8-1) to drop its last game to have a chance in the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail race. Marion Local (16-1, 6-1) is also a game back of the only team it has lost to this season, Delphos St. John’s (19-0, 7-0) in the MAC race.