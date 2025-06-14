High school baseball: Graham leads Lynchburg-Clay in weather-delayed D-V state semifinal

Graham's Hayden Van Hoose prepares to throw a pitch to the plate against Lynchburg-Clay during his Division V state semifinal game on Friday at Canal Park in Akron. KYLE HENDRIX / CONTRIBUTED

Graham's Hayden Van Hoose prepares to throw a pitch to the plate against Lynchburg-Clay during his Division V state semifinal game on Friday at Canal Park in Akron. KYLE HENDRIX / CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
26 minutes ago
X

After a two-hour weather delay, the Graham High School baseball team hit the field at Canal Park on Friday for its Division V state semifinal against Lynchburg-Clay.

The Falcons grabbed a quick 2-0 lead and were pulled back into the dugout for a second delay — and eventually was postponed until 4 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park.

Graham (19-10) scored two runs in the top of the first for the early advantage.

Graham's Owen Powell celebrates after scoring a run during his Division V state semifinal game against Lynchburg-Clay on Friday at Canal Park in Akron. KYLE HENDRIX / CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Owen Powell and Zach Wheeland walked right out of the gate. Adam Levy singled to right field to bring Powell across the plate for the first run. Breyton Reisinger reached on a fielder’s choice, which scored Wheeland to give Graham its 2-0 lead.

Graham pitcher Hayden Van Hoose retired the first six batters he faced, including three strikeouts.

ExploreHigh school baseball: Tough schedule prepared Graham for state tourney run

The game went into its second rain delay following a scoreless second inning. It will resume at 4 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park.

The Falcons are making their fourth appearance at state. They won it all in 1930 and 1973 and were state runners-up in 1995.

Graham won the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division and entered the postseason at 13-10 following a loss to Coldwater in a regular-season finale. The Falcons have since won six in a row.

Lynchburg-Clay is competing in its first-ever state tournament.

In Other News
1
Reds: A rain-soaked loss unravels in the sixth inning
2
Reds: Wade Miley responds to allegations he provided drugs to former...
3
Cincinnati to host four Club World Cup soccer matches beginning this...
4
Bengals: Burrow believes he has to ‘be better’ to win more games this...
5
High school baseball: Surprising pitching puts Springboro in state...

About the Author

Chris Vogt