Hendrickson back with Bengals for first time since requesting trade

Hendrickson had been working out on his own early in the mornings during the first few weeks of the team’s offseason program. But in the second week of on-field Phase 2 workouts, Hendrickson decided it was time to integrate into the squad.

Explore Bengals will face Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Week 2

The Bengals posted a video of Hendrickson going through a defensive line drill Monday, and he was also participating Tuesday during the only practice of the week open to media.

“This is where separating business and the team is difficult,” Hendrickson told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “At what point am I contradicting what I want? Long-term, winning games, all those things are what I want to do here in Cincinnati, and removing myself from the team doesn’t help the team.”

Hendrickson finished tied for second-most sacks in the NFL last season and no other teammate had more than six sacks, as the Bengals just missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record. It was his third season with double digit sacks, topping his previous best of 14.0 in 2021, his first with the Bengals after coming off a 13-sack fourth season with New Orleans.

“The stats mean I’ve had a good team surrounding me,” Hendrickson told Bengals.com. “That means I’ve had teammates who have given me the opportunity for individual achievements. I can’t rush the passer on my own. I can’t scheme a pass coverage like (defensive coordinator) Lou (Anarumo) can that is freeing me up on third-and-8 for a sack-strip. I can’t do it without (coach) Zac Taylor giving us a 14-point lead, when sacks are more attainable. That’s football. Not just defense. Not just the defensive line. It’s a team.”

Hendrickson also told Bengals.com he had no hard feelings toward the front office.

The 29-year-old is set to make $14.8 million in 2024 and $15.8 million in 2025, according to OvertheCap.com, but none of that is guaranteed money. Last year, when the Bengals extended his contract, they gave him a pay boost in the form of an $8 million signing bonus and a $5 million raise on his 2023 amount owed.

Hendrickson’s $21 million annual average ranks 11th among edge rushers.