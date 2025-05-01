Greeneview grad hired as assistant coach at Duke

“I am honored to be joining the Duke Basketball program and want to express my immense gratitude to coach Scheyer for this opportunity,” Bradds said in a press release. “I am looking forward to working alongside coach Scheyer and the Duke team to help continue the long-standing tradition that is Duke Basketball.”

Bradds finished his high school career in 2013 as Greeneview’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,600 points. He scored 1,921 in his college career at Belmont University, setting a school record for Division I players at the school. He ranks sixth in NCAA D-I history for career field-goal percentage (66.7). He twice won the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year award.

At Duke, Bradds replaces Jai Lucas, who left the program to take the head coaching job at the University of Miami.

“I’m excited to welcome Evan and his wife, MacKenzie, to Durham,” Scheyer said in a press release. “Evan brings an unbelievable basketball mind, NBA player development experience and a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with players—something that’s core to our culture. His experience, vision and forward-thinking approach will help keep Duke at the forefront of college basketball. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Bradds got his start in coaching as assistant coach and video coordinator with the Maine Red Claws in the NBA G League in 2017. From 2018-22, he worked as a video coordinator and in player development for the Boston Celtics. The Jazz hired him in 2022. He coached the Jazz’s Summer League team in 2023.