Greeneview grad hired as assistant coach at Duke

Evan Bradds returns to college game after working with Jazz and Celtics
Belmont forward Evan Bradds could be a March star in steering the Bruins to NCAA tournament success.

Credit: Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports

Belmont forward Evan Bradds could be a March star in steering the Bruins to NCAA tournament success.
Sports
By
23 minutes ago
X

Evan Bradds, a Jamestown native and Greeneview High School graduate, has joined the coaching staff of Jon Scheyer at Duke, the school announced Thursday.

Bradds spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach on Will Hardy’s staff with the Utah Jazz. This will be his first college basketball coaching job.

“I am honored to be joining the Duke Basketball program and want to express my immense gratitude to coach Scheyer for this opportunity,” Bradds said in a press release. “I am looking forward to working alongside coach Scheyer and the Duke team to help continue the long-standing tradition that is Duke Basketball.”

Bradds finished his high school career in 2013 as Greeneview’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,600 points. He scored 1,921 in his college career at Belmont University, setting a school record for Division I players at the school. He ranks sixth in NCAA D-I history for career field-goal percentage (66.7). He twice won the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year award.

At Duke, Bradds replaces Jai Lucas, who left the program to take the head coaching job at the University of Miami.

“I’m excited to welcome Evan and his wife, MacKenzie, to Durham,” Scheyer said in a press release. “Evan brings an unbelievable basketball mind, NBA player development experience and a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with players—something that’s core to our culture. His experience, vision and forward-thinking approach will help keep Duke at the forefront of college basketball. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Bradds got his start in coaching as assistant coach and video coordinator with the Maine Red Claws in the NBA G League in 2017. From 2018-22, he worked as a video coordinator and in player development for the Boston Celtics. The Jazz hired him in 2022. He coached the Jazz’s Summer League team in 2023.

In Other News
1
High School Football: OHSAA announces division changes for this fall
2
Reds demote former All-Star closer after he gave up three straight home...
3
Reds: Jeimer Candelario gets benched, then lands on the injured list
4
Reds: Outfield development pays off in big league call-up for Tyler...
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: Day happy with progress on OL

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.