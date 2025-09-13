Graham-Urbana football game halted to due threats of violence

Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium was evacuated during their game against Champaign County rival Urbana due to threats of violence, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and reports from the Bellefontaine Examiner and Urbana Daily Citizen.
Deputies responded to the school around 8:30 p.m. and remained on campus as of 10 p.m., reports said.
The game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The Falcons led 40-27 when the game was halted.
There will be no entry free on Saturday morning when play resumes, according to the Urbana Athletics Facebook page.
St. Paris is located about 12 miles west of Urbana.
