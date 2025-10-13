‘Going to have to find some more big ideas’: Social media reacts to the Bengals’ 27-18 loss at Lambeau Field

The Cincinnati Bengals dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-18 at Lambeau Field.
The Bengals started slow (again) and trailed 10-0 at the half. They pulled to within six points at 24-18, but the Packers Lucas Havrisik, made a 39-yard field goal with 1:52 left to seal the game.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their loss on X (formerly Twitter):
Much better in the second half, but the Bengals couldn't get the stops needed and the slow start ultimately doomed them in a 27-18 loss at Green Bay. Fourth straight loss and a quick turnaround to Thursday at home vs. Pittsburgh.— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) October 12, 2025
No Hendrickson in the second half. Essentially no Logan Wilson. Two rookie linebackers, a safety having a tough game and a corner slumping. Both starting guards hurt, and no Mims down the stretch. A QB who just joined the team on Tuesday.— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 12, 2025
It’s the type of season where a field goal that doesn’t count is gonna make the end of year highlight reel— Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) October 12, 2025
Flacco fits in this offense.— 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@BengalsCaptain) October 12, 2025
Ja'Marr Chase is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/8W0c0ArRdi— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2025
This is one of the catches of the year. Just an Amazing play by Ja’Marr Chase pic.twitter.com/otZbhvIxx0— James Rapien (@JamesRapien) October 12, 2025
This is the most talented receiver to ever grace the planet pic.twitter.com/vKbY7NobK9— 🎠 (@PlutoCooked) October 12, 2025
🚨🚨THIS IS INSANE: HISTORY🚨🚨— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 12, 2025
Cincinnati #Bengals kicker Evan MacPherson made the LONGEST KICK IN #NFL HISTORY… 67-YARD FIELD GOAL.
Sadly, Green Bay called a timeout and the kick did not count.
This would’ve been the longest field goal in NFL history.pic.twitter.com/zjDEEPEYLf
Offensively, that game went about as well as most of us could have expected. Flacco played okay considering the less than ideal circumstances.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 12, 2025
My friend Matt said it best: if Zac Taylor is the Bengals head coach next year then I cannot be excited about this team— Jeff (@jefffcarr) October 12, 2025
If we don’t win on Thursday it’s probably over— Joe Burrow’s Burner (@JoeBurrowBurner) October 12, 2025
