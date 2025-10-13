‘Going to have to find some more big ideas’: Social media reacts to the Bengals’ 27-18 loss at Lambeau Field

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Flacco throws under pressure by the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Cincinnati Bengals dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-18 at Lambeau Field.

The Bengals started slow (again) and trailed 10-0 at the half. They pulled to within six points at 24-18, but the Packers Lucas Havrisik, made a 39-yard field goal with 1:52 left to seal the game.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their loss on X (formerly Twitter):

