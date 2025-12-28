GMVWA set to showcase many of area’s best wrestlers

The tournament is one of the first big events of the wrestling season — which begins in early December — for local teams to face one another. The majority of schools competing are from Southwest Ohio with 43 teams scheduled to take part.

Individual wrestler’s seed assignments and weight class brackets will be released by tournament organizers Sunday.

Both days of competition begin at 10 a.m. The tournament uses six mats across the floor of the SAC and two others in an auxiliary gym on day one. Mat numbers reduce to six for the start of day two, and only three are in use for the finals and placement matches.

Nine out of state teams, including seven from Kentucky and one from West Virginia and Georgia, respectively, will also be present. The remainder of schools participating represent the OHSAA’s Southeast, Central, Northwest and Eastern Districts.

The competition also can be one of the first indicators of individuals to look out for later in the season as everyone attempts to make it to state.

Alter had two wrestlers win their respective weight classes at the 2024 GMVWA and went on to become a Division II state champion. Current junior Bronson Begley won it at 126 pounds and senior Rod Owens also did it at 175. Graham had then-senior Brogan Tucker also accomplish both in D-III at 157.

Other state champions that competed in last year’s GMVWA event include Legacy Christian senior Nathan Attisano at 132 and Lima Central Catholic junior Jordan Neal at 144.

Wrestlers who won in 2024 and are eligible to compete this year include Graham senior Jake Landis, Covington senior Caleb Ryman, Trotwood-Madison junior Chandler Moore, and two Buford (Ga.) wrestlers (DJ Clarke, Cooper McArthur).

The first day of competition will complete the first round through the quarterfinals of the championship brackets and get through the fifth round of consolation brackets.

Day two will begin with the sixth round of consolation matches before moving into the championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals. The championship finals to determine first, third and fifth places will all take place at the same time across three mats and begin roughly an hour following the conclusion of consolation semifinals.

All tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors on either day. Two-day tickets can be purchased for $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors through Vandalia Butler’s online ticketing site.