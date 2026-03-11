Girls basketball: Unbeaten Fairmont to face defending state champ in D-I state semifinal

Fairmont (26-0) is seeking its second state championship and first since 2013. They finished runner-up in 2011 and 2012.

This time, they’re likely to have plenty of extra support in front of their home crowd.

“It’s a great opportunity for our players,” said Firebirds coach Jeremey Finn. “I think playing at UD Arena in the final four, it’s something they’ll remember forever. Our girls have worked really hard, and I know they’re excited. Our families are all excited that we put ourselves in a great position, and it’s a great opportunity to see how we do. We’re excited for the challenge, and we’re all so grateful. So just a lot of really good positives, being right next door.”

Pickerington Central is one of the storied programs in state history, winning eight state championships. They beat Princeton 47-44 to win last year’s D-I state title.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

“Pickerington Central is such an outstanding program overall,” said Fairmont coach Jeremey Finn. “They’re the defending state champions for a reason. They’re physical, they pressure the ball. They’re extremely well-coached. (Tigers coach Johnathan Hedgepeth), I’ve gotten to know over the last several years. He’s a great, great coach and an even better person. We know we’re going to have to play one of our best games of the year on both sides of the basketball to compete, but we’re excited. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

The Firebirds beat Pickerington Central 60-54 in their season opener on Nov. 23.

But Fairmont knows it has its work cut out for it with their season on the line in the state final four, said Firebirds coach Jeremey Finn.

“It was one of those things where it was early in the season,” Finn said. “Both teams, obviously, we’re different now, and they’re different now. They’re healthy, they’re playing really good basketball and it’ll be a new challenge.”

Pickerington Central (23-3) enters the game on an 11-game winning streak. Its lost loss came against Toronto Crestwood Academy in the Classic in the City showcase on Jan. 19.

They’re led by 5-11 junior Zoe Coleman (17.8 points per game) and 6-1 senior Blossom Wallace (13.8 ppg), who each All-Central District first team honors.

The key, Finn said, will be handling the Tigers’ pressure on the offensive end.

“Our defense has kind of carried us all season long,” Finn said. “They’re very similar, they like to run and jump. They do have great length … and they’re all athletic. It’s one thing to have length, but when they can also get up and down the floor, it creates a different type of problem. We’ve got to talk and communicate with one another and help each other out. That’s kind of why we had a little bit of success that first game, we were able to handle the pressure a little bit and make some things happen."

The Firebirds are led by six seniors, including Lena Buskard, Nico Cornett, Georgia Von Handorf, Chloe Randall, Georgia Sosebee and Ohio Ms. Basketball candidate Kaylah Thornton, who have played together since second grade.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

“We’ve got different players that step up every night, and that’s kind of allowed us to have the season that we’ve had,” Finn said. “The senior class is a great group of girls. They do really well academically. They’re a lot of fun to be with outside of basketball. Our practices are pretty competitive and they’re challenging, but our girls have done a great job.”

The trip to UD Arena is the culmination of years of hard work, Thornton said.

“It means a lot,” she said. “I mean, we have ups and downs, but we’re still together, still happy, still work hard, push each other, and I’m really happy. I’m so proud of them.”

“It’s been a tremendous ride,” Cornett said. “We don’t want to stop now, we’re here, we’re ready to go. We’re very confident. I’m just so excited, and I’m so happy to be with them.”

The Firebirds senior class watched as the 2019 and 2020 classes made deep tournament runs. This year’s class will serve as motivation for future athletes in their program, Finn said.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

“I think our whole community kind of gathers around girls basketball, and like my daughter, who’s a fifth grader, has been watching this,” he said. “Hopefully when they’re in high school, being around and having a chance to go to UD arena and just watch all of it kind of happen over time and evolve, is kind of a cool experience for everyone.”

Fairmont athletic director Chris Weaver rented a charter bus for the girls team to take Columbus last week as part of their regional finals experience, knowing they would be riding a yellow school bus for their 14-minute ride from Kettering to the famed arena on Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

“It’s right down the road,” Finn said. “I think we’ll have a great turnout. Our fans have always traveled, but to be right down the road, it’s going to be pretty awesome.”

GIRLS DIVISION I STATE SEMIFINALS

Who: Fairmont vs. Pickerington Central

When: 8 0.m., Thursday

Where: UD Arena