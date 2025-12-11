Girls basketball: Thornton’s 21 points helps lift Fairmont past Springboro

Her return had a near immediate impact as she drained a three to put Fairmont in front and she lifted the Firebirds from there. Fairmont won 52-46 at Springboro in an early season showdown of first-place Greater Western Ohio Conference rivals at the Domino’s Gym.

“She plays with so much heart and she gives you everything you have every single game,” Fairmont head coach Jeremey Finn said of Thornton.

Thornton scored 21 points to lead all scorers in the battle of the last two GWOC champions and made plays all over the court.

Fairmont also went 18-for-20 from the free throw line compared to 15-for-21 by Springboro.

“That’s what great teams do,” Springboro head coach Michael Holweger said of Fairmont’s performance.

Thornton had six of those makes in the final minute, but it was her driving layup off an inbounds under the basket with 47 seconds remaining that was the dagger.

Fairmont (5-0, 3-0) led 44-43 after a pair of free throws by Springboro senior McKenzie Jones pulled her side as close as it had been since the score was tied at four in the first quarter. After a shot on the next Fairmont possession was blocked in the paint, Thornton received the ball along the arc as play resumed and immediately drove past Jones who attempted to reach out from behind as the senior guard glided into the air, putting up a floater that hit nothing but the net as the whistle blew for an and-one opportunity that she converted.

“To see her on a big stage in a big game, and just doing what she’s supposed to do and what she’s able to do, it just shows a lot of who she is as a basketball player,” Finn said.

Six separate occasions saw Springboro (5-2, 2-1) pull within one basket of tying the score or taking the lead during the second half. The Firebirds did not once allow the Panthers to pull even.

“I thought we scrapped and I think we’re really feisty, which probably is my favorite part of this team,” Holweger said. “I’m disappointed that we didn’t close it out and get over the hump, but I’m really proud of my team.”

Fairmont got 16 points from Janiyah Hargrave who tied Thornton with six field goal makes. Springboro was led by Leah Wilhite’s 16 points and another 12 by Jones.

The first quarter will filled with frantic play by both sides as they attempted to feel one another out with different full court presses and aggressive press breaking passes. Thornton’s return kickstarted Fairmont to build up as much of a lead as nine late in the first half. Wilhite hit a three at the buzzer to start a 9-2 run spanning both halves that got Springboro back within two midway through the third quarter.

It was Thornton again with another and-one basket that put a halt to that stretch and helped keep Springboro at bay. She got a technical foul celebrating after that score but was able to calmly hit the free throw.

“She knows better,” Finn said with a smile. “She knew right away. It was an important part of the game as you get an and-one but you can’t do that. But she went 8-of-8 from the free throw line which is huge.”

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Fairmont is now tied with Beavercreek, who beat against Northmont 51-33 on Wednesday, as the only unbeaten teams left in league play. Fairmont has a week off before heading to Centerville on Dec. 17 and after will finally play its first home on Dec. 20 against Beavercreek. Springboro also gets a week break before travelling to play at Miamisburg.

Both Finn and Holweger were complimentary of one another’s teams after the close game and both seemed to be looking forward to the rematch on Jan. 21 at Trent Arena.

“It’s important for our kids to play some of the best teams,” Finn said. “A lot of our girls have only been play three quarters, so it’s good to be able to play as much as 32 minutes as they can. And Mike does a hell of a job. It was a good battle for us.”

“I have a ton of respect for Jeremey and his staff and their team and I enjoyed it,” Holweger said. “Obviously we’re disappointed in the result, but I think tonight we proved that if we just stay focused and keep stacking good days of practice together, you know, we could be pretty darn good ourselves.”