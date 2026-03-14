Girls basketball: St. Henry wins program’s first state championship

“We were just thinking if this is the worst adversity we could get, we’re going to take it, because we’ve been through so much more,” senior guard Alexis Buschur.

The adversity looked to have no effect on the Redskins. They dominated.

St. Henry crushed Canton Central Catholic 53-34 to win the D-VI championship and cap the program’s first state berth.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“I can’t say it enough, and really I can’t describe. I could say this a million times, and it doesn’t do it justice the way that this group has come together,” Uhlenhake said. “… They’ve taught me so much, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Senior forward Molly Wendel suffered a head injury going for a rebound in the first quarter of a 55-51 win over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in a semifinal on Friday at the Nutter Center.

The Redskins overcame a 10-point deficit to earn the win. Wendel went to a hospital and was released with just a couple stitches; she was on the bench Friday.

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Senior guard Morgan Baumer, who is the team’s leading scorer, suffered a knee injury in a 38-36 regional final win over Fayetteville-Perry on Saturday at Springfield High School.

She took the floor in the final seconds of Friday’s win with a brace on her left leg, and Uhlenhake tapped her to cut down the net to finish off the team’s celebration.

“I think that’s what gave us the advantage,” Buschur, who scored eight points and had three steals, said. “… We didn’t have a lot on the line, but we had a lot we were playing for. I think that gave us the ultimate advantage in this game, because you could tell we wanted it more.”

The Crusaders kept it close in the first quarter, but St. Henry went on a 12-2 run in the second to take a 26-13 halftime lead. The Redskins scored 13 straight in the third quarter to push their lead to as many as 29 points.

Sophomore guard Addy Homan led the squad, which won the Midwest Athletic Conference title in regular season for the third straight year, with 20 points. Senior forward Karlee Buschur scored 11 and Alexis Buschur scored eight.

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Homan said all players wrote Wendel and Baumer’s numbers on their shoes.

“Just to let everybody know they were on the court with us, even though their physical body and contributions weren’t there,” Homan said. “They were always with us.”

The Redskins (27-1) had 12 steals and forced the Crusaders (23-6) into 17 turnovers. St. Henry had 12 turnovers, with just one in the first half.

Central Catholic had 10 turnovers in the first half, which St. Henry scored 10 points off of.

“It definitely sets the tone, because other people see it, it gives them a confidence boost, and then together, we’re playing as a solid defensive team,” Alexis Buschur said.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

St. Henry has won seven volleyball state championships and has qualified two of the last three years, including a D-VI state runner-up finish in November. All but four of the program’s players also play volleyball.

Friday’s title is part of a renaissance for the school’s athletic programs this year. Aside from the runner-up volleyball finish, the school’s football team won the D-VII state title in December, and the boys bowling team won the D-II title last week.

“I’m just very proud to say I’m graduating from the class of 2026 because, as a senior class, we’re one big friend group,” Buschur said. “And it’s awesome, because you can tell that those relationships are what drives championships, and because we’re all playing with our best friends on the field.”