Girls basketball rewind: Who ruled the Southwestern Buckeye League last season?

Buckeye Division Game of the Year: Brookville 62, Valley View 50, Dec. 21, 2024

The Blue Devils led by two heading into the fourth quarter. Brookville held Valley View to seven points in the final quarter to pull away late.

Jolie Gudorf had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds for Brookville. Valley View’s Rivers Lemke had 10 points and six steals.

Both teams ended the regular season in a tie for second behind Waynesville.

Southwestern Division Game of the Year: Bellbrook 44, Ross 39, Jan. 30, 2025

Bellbrook shot 7-for-8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to hold off Ross.

The Golden Eagles won the first meeting by 19 points at home, but trailed the rematch on the road for most of the first half.

Bellbrook’s Libby Bunsold led her team with 17 points and had 6 steals and 5 rebounds. Lanie Lipps of Ross also scored 17.

The win clinched a fifth consecutive division title for Bellbrook.

Postseason results: Bellbrook won a district title before losing to Badin in the Division III, Region 12 semifinals 58-55 when a potential tying 3-point shot hit off the front of the rim.

Brookville and Waynesville also both won district titles before losing in the D-V, Region 20 semifinals. Brookville lost to Versailles 70-66 in overtime. Waynesville lost 59-46 to Proctorville Fairland.

Madison, Monroe, Oakwood, Ross and Valley View all won a postseason game.

Scoring leader: Brookville freshman Jolie Gudorf averaged 19.5 points per game.

Top underclassman: Oakwood junior Evelyn Connor scored 15.4 points and grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game.

Rebounding leader: Eaton senior Caroline Miller averaged 8.5 rebounds per game.

Top rebounding returner: Brookville freshman Jolie Gudorf averaged 8.4 rpg.

FG percentage leader: Waynesville senior Tori See shot 60.2 percent from the field on 106 of 176 shooting, averaging 10.0 points per game.

Top returner: Waynesville junior Grace Cordery shot 55.4 percent.

3-point percentage leader: Waynesville junior Katie Berrey shot 40.9 percent in making 74 of 181 attempts.

FT percentage leader: Dayton Christian sophomore Alayna Ventura shot 83.1 percent in going 49-for-59.

Assists leader: Waynesville junior Katie Berrey averaged 5.5 assists per game.

Steals leader: Bellbrook freshman Libby Bunsold averaged 7.1 steals per game.

Blocks leader: Carlisle freshman Kyndall Winkler averaged 1.6 blocks per game.

2025 Division III All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams (underclassmen in bold)

Second Team: Lanie Lipps, Hamilton Ross, 5-4, sr., 18.4 (points per game).

Special Mention: Libby Bunsold, Bellbrook, 5-9, fr., 12.0; Janna Cary, Oxford Talawanda, 5-9, fr., 13.5.

Honorable Mention: Carmen Bosse, Hamilton Ross, 6-0, jr., 13.8; Lauren Fabrick, Bellbrook, 5-10, so., 16.0; Jordan Frantz, Bellbrook, 5-9, sr., 6.1.

2025 Division IV All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

Honorable Mention: Emilee Hargis, Eaton, 5-4, jr., 14.5 ppg; Brynn Gill, Carlisle, so., 11.3; Evelyn Connor, Dayton Oakwood, 6-0, jr., 15.4; Caroline Roelle, Dayton Oakwood, 5-6, jr., 14.0.

2025 Division V All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

Second Team: Katie Berrey, Waynesville, 5-7, jr., 12.4; Jolie Gudorf, Brookville, 6-0, fr., 20.0.

Special Mention: Maggie Stephenson, Waynesville, 5-6, jr., 10.3.

Honorable Mention: Rivers Lemke, Germantown Valley View, 5-6, jr., 9.5; Paisley Phillips, Germantown Valley View, 5-8, fr., 10.5; Tori See, Waynesville, 5-10, sr., 9.8; Kinley Kummer, Brookville, 5-7, fr.; Avery Whitaker, Waynesville, 5-11, sr., 9.3.