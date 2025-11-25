Girls basketball rewind: Who ruled the Greater Western Ohio Conference last season?

Breaking: Oldest Clark County congregation to close after 221 years of service

Springfield High School point guard Jada Cockran dribbles the ball during their Division I district final game against Mason on Feb. 22, 2025 at Fairborn High School. MARCUS HARTMAN / STAFF PHOTO

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Springfield High School point guard Jada Cockran dribbles the ball during their Division I district final game against Mason on Feb. 22, 2025 at Fairborn High School. MARCUS HARTMAN / STAFF PHOTO
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
X

With high school basketball season nearly upon us, let’s take a look back at what went down in the Greater Western Ohio Conference last season and see what it might tell us about this winter:

2024/25 Champions: Fairmont (22-3 overall, 14-0 GWOC)

Game of the Year: Fairmont 62, Springboro 51, Dec. 11, 2024

The Firebirds overcame a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter with a 24-11 period to give the reigning state runner-up its first loss.

Janiyah Hargrave and Kaylah Thornton combined to score 41 points for Fairmont in the win. Springboro’s Bryn Martin scored 18 points, and Aniya Trent had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Fairmont won the rematch on the road 51-43 on its way to capturing its first league title since 2020.

Postseason results: Springboro got back to the state semifinals where it lost to Cincinnati Princeton 49-47 in a back and forth thriller at Fairfield High School. Fairmont lost to Princeton in the Region 3 semifinals 57-50. Springfield and Wayne advanced to a District final game.

Scoring leader: Springboro senior Bryn Martin averaged 22.3 points per game.

Top scoring returner: Fairmont freshman Janiyah Hargrave averaged 17.1 ppg.

Top underclassman: Fairmont freshman Janiyah Hargrave also averaged 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

Rebounding leader: Springboro senior Aniya Trent averaged 8.9 rebounds per game.

Top rebounding returner: Fairmont freshman Janiyah Hargrave.

Aniya Trent shoots a free throw as Springboro downed Mason on Saturday night March 1, 2025 at Fairborn to win the Southwest regional championship in girls basketball for the second straight year.

FG percentage leader: Springboro senior Aniya Trent shot 56.9 percent on 111 of 195 shooting, averaging 9.4 points per game.

Top FG percentage returner: Beavercreek sophomore Aubrey Hall shot 53.4 percent.

3-point percentage leader: Springboro junior McKenzie Jones (32-74) and Centerville junior Bella Keeton (48-111) both shot 43.2 percent.

FT percentage leader: Springboro senior Bryn Martin made 86.7 percent in going 170-for-196.

Top FT percentage returner: Centerville junior Bella Keeton shot 81.8 percent.

Assists leader: Springboro senior Bryn Martin averaged 4.7 assists per game.

Top assists returner: Springfield junior Jada Crockran averaged 4.6 apg.

Steals leader: Fairmont junior Kaylah Thornton averaged 5.0 steals per game.

Blocks leader: Springboro senior Aniya Trent averaged 2.4 blocks per game.

Top blocks returner: Springfield junior Kleighonna Grable averaged 0.8 bpg.

2025 Division I All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams (underclassmen bold)

Player of the Year: Bryn Martin, Springboro.

Coach of the Year: Jeremey Finn, Kettering Fairmont.

First Team: Bryn Martin, Springboro, 6-1, sr., 23.0 (points per game).

Second Team: Janiyah Hargrave, Kettering Fairmont, 5-9, fr., 17.3.

Third Team: Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont, 5-8, jr., 15.8.

Special Mention: Aniya Trent, Springboro, 6-2, sr., 10.1.

Honorable Mention: Caroline McDowell, Centerville, 5-7, sr., 14.6; Milly Portis, Springfield, 5-9, jr., 13.6; Day’Veona Boynton, Springfield, 5-11, jr., 13.0; Imani Frazier, Huber Heights Wayne, 5-11, sr., 10.7; McKenzie Jones, Springboro, 5-11, jr., 11.8; Bella Keeton, Centerville, 5-2, jr., 13.2.

2025 Division II All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

Honorable Mention: Kaleigh Norman, Miamisburg, 5-9, sr., 10.0.

