Girls basketball rewind: Who ruled the Central Buckeye Conference last season?

Kenton Trail Division Game of the Year: London 51, Bellefontaine 46, Jan. 18, 2025

London dominated the third quarter and the free throw line to win a key game late in the season.

Addison Lambert scored 13 points and went for 5-for-7 from the stripe for London. Madilyn Adkins didn’t miss any of her five attempts.

Tiffany Boop had 13 points and five steals for Bellefontaine.

London finished one game ahead of Bellefontaine in the final standings

Mad River Division Game of the Year: Indian Lake 64, Graham 63, Dec. 7, 2024

Indian Lake cooled off Graham as the game played out and went into overtime. The two teams traded leads in the extra period and Carly Strayer hit the game-winner in the final seconds for Indian Lake.

Strayer had a game-high 19 points, and Kennedy Schwaderer added 17.

Zoey Conn scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Graham.

Indian Lake would end up in second and Graham third in the final standings.

Postseason results: Urbana won a district title in Division IV, Region 16 before losing to McNicholas 60-48. London made it to the district title game in D-IV, Region 15. Jonathan Alder won two games in the postseason, and Indian Lake, North Union, and Tecumseh all won one.

Scoring leader: Urbana senior Peyton Mounce averaged 26.3 points per game.

Top scoring returner: Tecumseh junior Sammy Russell averaged 21.9 ppg.

Top underclassman: Tecumseh junior Sammy Russell also averaged 9.7 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists per game.

Rebounding leader: Urbana senior Peyton Mounce averaged 11.0 rpg.

Top rebounding returner: Northwestern freshman Lilly Bushey averaged 10.8 rpg.

FG percentage leader: Shawnee freshman Adalyn Beach shot 52.6 percent from the field on 41 of 78 shooting, averaging 4.5 points per game.

3-point percentage leader: Bellefontaine senior Laila Butler shot 37.7 percent in making 20 of 53 attempts.

Top returner: Graham sophomore Riley McAlexander shot 35.7 percent.

FT percentage leader: Urbana senior Peyton Mounce shot 84.8 percent in going 168-for-198.

Top FT percentage returner: Tecumseh freshman Caylah Bednarczyk shot 79.6 percent.

Assists leader: Tecumseh junior Sammy Russell averaged 4.5 apg.

Steals leader: North Union sophomore Gabby Lindsey averaged 4.1 steals per game.

Blocks leader: Northwestern freshman Peyton Roseberry averaged 2.7 blocks per game.

2025 Division III All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams (underclassmen in bold)

Second Team: Sammy Russell, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5-9, jr., 22.0 (points per game).

2025 Division IV All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

First Team: Peyton Mounce, Urbana, 5-10, sr., 26.3.

Third Team: Zoey Conn, St. Paris Graham, 5-10, so., 15.5.

Honorable Mention: Quinlan Zedeker, Bellefontaine, 5-5, sr., 13.5.

2025 Division V All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

Special Mention: Kennedy Harrah, North Union, 5-6, jr., 14.5.

Honorable Mention: Lily Bushey, Springfield Northwestern, 6-0, fr., 14.9; Glory Blevins, Richwood North Union, 5-8, fr., 12.4.