Girls basketball: Live updates from Fairmont-Princeton in the Division I state championship game

Fairmont players break a huddle before warming up for the Division I state final against Cincinnati Princeton on Saturday, March 14 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Fairmont players break a huddle before warming up for the Division I state final against Cincinnati Princeton on Saturday, March 14 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
16 minutes ago
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UD Arena is playing host to the Division I girls state championship game Saturday evening.

Undefeated Fairmont is facing Cincinnati Princeton in the final game of the 2025-26 high school girls basketball season in Ohio.

Fairmont is attempting to win the second state title in program history and complete its first-ever perfect season. Princeton is seeking its second championship since 2023 and its fourth overall.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

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Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.