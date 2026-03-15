Girls basketball: Live updates from Fairmont-Princeton in the Division I state championship game

UD Arena is playing host to the Division I girls state championship game Saturday evening.
Undefeated Fairmont is facing Cincinnati Princeton in the final game of the 2025-26 high school girls basketball season in Ohio.
Fairmont is attempting to win the second state title in program history and complete its first-ever perfect season. Princeton is seeking its second championship since 2023 and its fourth overall.
Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.
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