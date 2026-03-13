Girls basketball: Live updates from Fairmont-Pickerington Central in D-I state semifinals

The winner will play Cincinnati Princeton at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Princeton beat Wadsworth 53-43 earlier in the evening.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

Third quarter

A 4-0 run in the opening minute gave PC some early life before Cornett got a steal and dished to Lena Buskard to put the Firebirds back ahead by 10.

Second quarter

A 29-17 lead for Fairmont at halftime.

Fairmont’s pressure defense is having the same success as it has against many opponents this season. The Tigers are sending the Firebirds to the line often to make them earn points and Fairmont hasn’t responded well, shooting 3-for-8.

Cornett opened the period with another layup to elevate Fairmont’s lead back into double digits. Nifty passing led to a wide open layup for Janiyah Hargrave and a 21-7 advantage for the Firebirds.

PC found some offense midway through the period and made four of five shot attempts at one point, culminating with a three by Gabby Plair to cut its deficit back to eight.

Two free throws by Fairmont during the final three minutes of the quarter were the only points during the final stretch until Hargrave scored at the buzzer.

PC is struggling from the outside, shooting 2 of 11 from three. Fairmont has all but two points of its points from three players — Hargrave (10), Thornton (9) and Cornett (8).

Fairmont heads into halftime leading Pickerington Central 29-17.

Janiyah Hargrave scores at the buzzer and leads Fairmont with 10 points. pic.twitter.com/48eNfd1C6j — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) March 13, 2026

First quarter

Fairmont led Pickerington Central 15-7 after a strong start.

Nico Cornett got the scoring started with a three from near the elbow in the opening minute. Kaylah Thornton hit one of her own a little more than a minute later. Cornett’s steal and score made it 8-2 Firebirds.

Thornton on a fast break again scored with an acrobatic layup to make it a 13-5 lead. Pickerington Central called a timeout and caused the large Fairmont contingent in attendance to roar.

Fairmont forced seven turnovers in the opening quarter. The Firebirds shot 67 percent from the field, compared to 13 percent by PC.