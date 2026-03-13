Girls basketball: Live updates from Chaminade Julienne-St. Vincent St. Mary D-III state championship game

UD Arena is playing host to the Division IIII girls state championship game Friday afternoon.
Chaminade Julienne (23-4) is facing Akron St. Vincent St. Mary (22-5) in a game that tips at 3:45 p.m.
CJ last won a state championship in 2005. SVSM was 10 years before that in 1995.
Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.
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