Girls basketball: Live updates from Chaminade Julienne-St. Vincent St. Mary D-III state championship game

Chaminade Julienne freshmen Ja'Kyiah Cook and Mychael Hanson go through pregame warmups prior to the Division III state championship game Friday, March 13, 2026, at UD Arena. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Credit: Steven Wright

Credit: Steven Wright

Chaminade Julienne freshmen Ja'Kyiah Cook and Mychael Hanson go through pregame warmups prior to the Division III state championship game Friday, March 13, 2026, at UD Arena. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
24 minutes ago
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UD Arena is playing host to the Division IIII girls state championship game Friday afternoon.

Chaminade Julienne (23-4) is facing Akron St. Vincent St. Mary (22-5) in a game that tips at 3:45 p.m.

CJ last won a state championship in 2005. SVSM was 10 years before that in 1995.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

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Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.