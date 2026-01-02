Girls basketball: Greenon’s Faust scores 32, tying Showcase single game scoring record

The junior hit six 3-pointers, scoring 16 points in each half as the Knights won their fourth straight game.

“Big win,” Faust said. “We’ve been watching film on them, practicing hard, just trying to get everyone involved to get to get a W.”

Trailing 10-3 early in the first quarter, the Knights outscored the Braves 21-6 in the second quarter to take a 35-19 halftime lead. They cruised the rest of the way.

She set the girls single-game scoring mark previously held by Springfield’s Milly Portis, who scored 27 points last season against Southeastern.

“My teammates were supporting me,” Faust said. “I was just letting it fly, hoping it goes in. Everyone was cheering for me, so it was a good feeling. That just gets me going more.”

A year ago, the Knights saw three seniors – Sarah Riley, Avery Minteer and Hailey Paulus – average nearly 40 points per game. This year, with no seniors, Faust has stepped into a leadership role, said Knights coach Nick Minnich.

“She has these freshmen going to games with her, watching film with her, she’s just being a leader. So as a team, you know, we’re just building that culture, keeping it going from the past years,” he said. “We just love having her and as a team, I think she’s bringing everyone up, and then everyone’s rising to that occasion.”

Shawnee sophomore Hadley Mattern had a game-high 19 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and junior Lily Wilson added 14 for the Braves (3-8).

Northwestern 64, Catholic Central 29: In the second game of the day, Northwestern sophomore Lily Bushey nearly matched Faust, scoring a career-high 30 points.

She surpassed 500 career points in the victory and has scored in double-figures in all but one game this year.

“She’s on pace to do something special,” said Warriors coach Lynn Cochran.

Warriors sophomore Peyton Roseberry scored 12 points for Northwestern (4-7), which snapped a five-game losing streak. They jumped out to a 33-16 halftime lead.

Catholic Central senior Danaysha DeArmond scored 13 points and sophomore Maggie Louden added 10 for the Irish (1-8).

Southeastern 58, Emmanuel Christian 33: Trojans senior Sydney Xavier had 16 points and senior Ryland Workman added 10 for Southeastern, which improved to 9-2 for the second straight season.

The Trojans led 29-11 at the half and extended their lead to 47-19 after three quarters. Eight different players scored for the Trojans.

The Lions lost their third straight game, falling to 2-7.

Kenton Ridge 45, Northeastern 35: Cougars sophomore Alaina McFadden had 14 points, including two key second half 3-pointers to help KR pull away.

KR senior Summer Swords added 12 for the Cougars, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jets freshman Annalee Williams had a game-high 18 points for Northeastern (3-8).