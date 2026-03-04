Girls basketball: Fairmont’s Kaylah Thornton named Ohio Ms. Basketball award finalist

Fairmont senior Kaylah Thornton gets back on defense. Fairmont defeated Springboro 54-46 on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Trent Arena in Kettering. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
48 minutes ago
Fairmont senior guard Kaylah Thornton is one of seven finalists for the 2026 Ohio Ms. basketball award.

The candidates are chosen by a panel of Ohio Prep Sports Media Association members.

Thornton was the Southwest District Division I Player of the Year as named by the OPSMA, the Greater Western Ohio Conference Player of the Year, and is a four-time First Team All-GWOC selection. She averaged 18.2 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.4 assists this season for the undefeated Firebirds.

The 5-foot-8 Akron commit eclipsed 20 points in several of Fairmont’s biggest games this season, including 26 points against Wayne on Dec. 6, 22 points at Springboro on Dec. 10, and 23 points against Western Reserve on Jan. 19. She had double-doubles twice, including 24 points and 11 rebounds in a win against Cincinnati Princeton on Feb. 2. Thornton led the GWOC in points and steals per game this season.

Other Ms. Basketball nominees include Ottawa-Glandorf senior Karsyn Erford, Lyndhurst Brush junior Tatiana Mason, Copley senior Evelyn McKnight, Steubenville senior Nylah McShan, Big Walnut junior Sydney Mobley, and Lewis Center Olentangy senior Whitney Stafford.

The past six winners of the award have come from the Southwest District, including three-time winner Dee Alexander from Cincinnati Purcell Marian from 2023-25, K. two-time winner K. K. Bransford of Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame in 2021 and 2022, and Fairmont’s Madeline Westbeld in 2020.

Members of the OPSMA will vote on the award through noon on Monday. The winner will be announced by the OHSAA before on March 12.

The OPSMA All-Ohio teams will begin being released on March 23.

