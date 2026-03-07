Girls basketball: Fairmont routs Olentangy to claim Division I state tournament berth

The Fairmont High School girls basketball poses with the trophy after beating Olentangy 66-45 to win the Division I, Region 2 championship on Friday, March 6, 2026 at the Ohio Expo Center's Taft Coliseum. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF

The Fairmont High School girls basketball poses with the trophy after beating Olentangy 66-45 to win the Division I, Region 2 championship on Friday, March 6, 2026 at the Ohio Expo Center's Taft Coliseum. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

COLUMBUS — The unbeaten Fairmont High School girls basketball team will play in the Division state final four next week in front of its home fans.

The Firebirds beat Olentangy 66-45 to win the Division I, Region 2 championship on Friday night at the Ohio Expo Center’s Taft Coliseum.

Fairmont senior Kaylah Thornton, an Ohio Ms. Basketball candidate, scored a game-high 22 points and sophomore Janiyah Hargrave added 14 as the Firebirds improved to 26-0.

The Firebirds advanced to the state semifinals for the fifth time in program history and for the first time since 2013. After back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2012, the Firebirds won the state championship in 2013, beating Twinsburg 52-48.

The Fairmont High School girls basketball accepts trophy after beating Olentangy 66-45 to win the Division I, Region 2 championship on Friday, March 6, 2026 at the Ohio Expo Center's Taft Coliseum. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF

icon to expand image

Fairmont will play either Pickerington Central or New Albany in a D-I state semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday at University of Dayton Arena.

This story will be updated with photos, video and quotes from both coaches and players.

In Other News
1
Miamisburg to remain in GWOC after attempting to join SWBL
2
Will Miami University basketball team reach perfect-season status? Game...
3
Cincinnati Bengals: Franchise plans to be flexible entering NFL draft
4
Wittenberg basketball: Tigers double win total in Hertz’s second season
5
Boys basketball: Emmanuel Christian’s Hudson carries on family hoops...

About the Author

Follow Michael Cooper on facebookFollow Michael Cooper on twitter

Michael Cooper is Sports Editor for Cox First Media, which includes the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.