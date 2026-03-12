Girls basketball: CJ trails at halftime in tight D-III state semifinal

Chaminade-Julienne senior guard Maggie Bush shoots with pressure from Copley's Alejandro Morrondo-Garcia during the second quarter of a Division III state semifinal on Thursday, March 12 at Ervin J. Nutter Center in Fairborn. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
13 minutes ago
Chaminade Julienne struggled to score early against Copley and trails 22-21 Thursday in a Division III state semifinal game at the Nutter Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Back and forth: There were 10 lead changes and neither team has led by more than five.

CJ came up empty on its first six possessions as Copley build a 5-0 lead. Freshman Ja’Kyiah Cook made a free throw midway through the first quarter to get the Eagles on the board. Cook made CJ’s first basket of the game a minute later.

CJ took its first lead with 49 seconds left in the first quarter on free throws by freshman Mychael Hanson and was ahead 9-8 after one.

Key stat: Copley continually fired away from three while on the break with Zoey Van Voorhis. She alone shot 4-for-11 from beyond the arc in the half and leads the Indians with 12 points. CJ as a team went 1 of 8.

Copley outrebounded CJ 22-19. CJ controls the paint points 12-4.

Balanced Eagles: No CJ player scored more than five points in the first half — Maggie Bush and Jy’Kyiah Cook. Five Eagles scored in all.

Next game: The winner will either Unioto or Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s in the D-III championship game at 3:45 p.m. Friday at UD Arena.

