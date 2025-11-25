Former Springfield QB Smoot wins SWAC weekly football award

Jared Lockhart of Jackson State was the co-winner of the weekly award with Smoot.

Smoot threw for 271 yards on 20 of 28 passing and four touchdowns and ran for another 24 yards in a 44-13 home win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last Saturday.

Smoot was Springfield High’s starting quarterback for three seasons and is a former Ohio Mr. Football award runner-up in the 2021 season. He began his college career at Jacksonville State where he was on the roster for two years before entering the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

He has won the last three games as the starting quarterback at Alabama State, replacing injured starter Andrew Body on Nov. 1. Alabama State defeated Texas Southern 42-24 on Nov. 8, and Mississippi Valley State by a 41-3 score on Nov. 15.

Smoot has been named the starter for the team’s season finale against Tuskegee on Thursday. The game will be televised at tv.swac.org.