Former Greenon, Witt kicker Hawks hoping for NFL call

All the other players that participated in the annual pre-draft workout had gotten their drills in and departed, while the kickers – Hawks and former Miami (Ohio) and Alabama kicker Graham Nicholson - had to wait their turn to take the field.

“There was a lot of movement and having coach Simmons there, it’s a big deal,” said Hawks, who was with the Bearcats in 2023 and 2024. “A lot of pressure.”

Nothing Hawks couldn’t handle, though.

Hawks has always bet on himself and found ways to make the most of his opportunities. That’s what makes him so unique as a kicker, he said.

“I think my story, just starting D-III, I’ve kind of showed I have the drive and determination,” Hawks said. “I bet on myself pretty much when I transferred to Cincinnati. So, I’m willing to put the work in and that’s what sets me apart.”

After an all-state senior season at Greenon in 2020, Hawks began his college career at Wittenberg in 2021 but was behind another kicker on the depth chart and playing time was scarce. He made his lone field goal for 40 yards and went 2-of-3 on PATs.

Discouraged and hoping for an opportunity at a higher level, Hawks entered his name into the transfer portal that offseason but was stunned when he received zero interest. He returned to the Tigers in 2022 and ended up splitting kicking duties but still was not satisfied.

Again, Hawks took a chance on himself and decided to enroll at the University of Cincinnati with the promise of a tryout in front of Bearcats special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs. The tryout ended up delayed until the week before 2023 fall camp because of a quad and hip flexor tear Hawks suffered while preparing that spring, but he made the team.

Hawks still had to prove himself, though. Carter Brown had entrenched himself as the starter by then, and Hawks only managed to secure duties as the team’s kickoff specialist over the final six games.

In 2024, Hawks finally found his opportunity. After Brown struggled the first two games, Hawks was named the starter in Week 3 at Miami and enjoyed a record-breaking day when he became the first UC kicker to hit two field goals of at least 50 yards in one game. His first went for 55 yards.

“It was unbelievable,” Hawks recalled. “I couldn’t have dreamed of a better way to make my start, and it absolutely gave me confidence going into the rest of the season. I hit a rough patch during the season, but I’ve kind of bounced back from that.”

Hawks connected on 13-of-17 field goals, including three of at least 50 yards to tie the program record, and made 24-of-26 PATs for the season. His experience at UC gave him the confidence to try to take his career to the next level as a professional.

The door could open later this week.

“It’s definitely not something I expected, for sure, but a lot of resilience, hard work and just kind of sticking with it,” Hawks said. “No matter how things go, staying with it. Just with the transfer and everything, where I started, I had no idea how this was all going to end up, and four years ago, if you would have told me I was going to be here today, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.”

Hawks didn’t think he showed his best stuff at the workout but did well enough to feel OK about his chances of maybe getting a call during or after the draft. Teams usually fill out their specialists last, so it’s a true test of patience, but Hawks also has talked to the Ravens, 49ers and Cowboys.

Simmons gave some pointers to both Hawks and Nicholson after the workout, and Hawks is just hoping for a chance to put them to the test.

“I had two other good performances at my Pro Day and then this showcase I went to, I did really well there, so there’s good film out there and I know I’ve performed well before,” Hawks said. “It just wasn’t really my best day, but I’m not too worried.”