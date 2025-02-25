Former Bengal Willie Anderson confident Pro Football Hall of Fame call will come

Anderson, who will be a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for a fifth consecutive year in 2026, was the featured guest speaker of the 48th annual Elder High School Sports Stag on Friday night.

Multiple former Bengals attended the stag, including former Bengals linebacker Takeo Spikes, former Bengals nose tackle Tim Krumrie, former Bengals defensive back Solomon Wilcots and former Bengals offensive lineman Joe Walter, who moderated a question-and-answer format for the stag with Anderson.

“I’ve heard so much about Elder over the years,” said Anderson, a Mobile, Ala. native. “I’ve never been here before but I’m happy to be here and going to have a good time tonight.”

Anderson, 49, was a four-time Pro Bowl player and three-time All-Pro selection from 1996 to 2008. He finished in the top seven of this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists.

“This time of year it gets really tough for myself and my family,” Anderson said. “So I can imagine guys going through it for a long time. I never complain about it because there are so many guys waiting as well.”

Anderson was selected No. 10 overall in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Bengals. He played in 195 games, starting 184 of those contests. He surrendered just 16 sacks.

An All-American from Auburn University, Anderson said he would be grateful to wear a gold jacket on the steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. However, he said it’s important to recognize the role of fan support while he’s been a finalist.

“I’ll be so happy more for the fans of the Bengals,” Anderson said. “Because the Bengals fans — we all know we’re long-suffering in everything. I don’t believe I get pushed forward as much as a finalist if our fans weren’t out there fighting for me. And finding stats and finding awards and doing things for me.”

Anderson said the recognition needs to be for other for Cincinnati players, too.

“The more our players can get recognized — Kenny Anderson — guys like that,” said Willie Anderson. “Guys who paved their way in and guys who put the work in and were superstars in this league. I think the more that happens for us as players — the fans love it more.”