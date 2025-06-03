Football recruiting: Local pair commit to Louisville

Louisville Cardinals football picked up verbal commitments from a pair of Southwest Ohio standouts who will be seniors this fall.
Trotwood-Madison defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce and Lebanon tight end Nick Lautar give coach Jeff Brohm 17 verbal commits and a class ranked in the top 10 as of this writing.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Whyce had 27 tackles, including 2.5 sacks for the Rams last season and has been one of the higher-profile recruits in the area for the class of 2026 for more than a year.
Had a great time during this recruitment process!! I will be Committing to the University of Louisville!! #GOCARDS ‼️‼️ @JeffBrohm @dmccleskey23 @Kivy9292 @_CoachErv @CoachMarkHagen @CoachTreWB @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/Il8JUARKtg— Jamarcus ‘FATT’ Whyce (@jamarcuswhyce_) June 2, 2025
His offers include Auburn, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
He is the No. 59 defensive line prospect nationally and ranked 22nd overall in the state of Ohio per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Lautar, a 6-5, 230-pound tight end, has been a prospect on the rise this spring after catching 23 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Warriors.
According to 274Sports, Cincinnati was his first Power 4 conference offer in the middle of April, and Rutgers, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Baylor, Wisconsin and Baylor joined them over the last six weeks.
He is the No. 60 tight end prospect and ranked 59th overall in Ohio for rising seniors in the 247Sports Composite.
Whyce and Lautar are the fourth and fifth area seniors to verbally commit to FBS schools in the class of 2026, joining Lakota West linebacker Cam Thomas (Illinois), Xenia receiver Shaun Fishwick (Eastern Michigan) and Middletown defensive back Jordan Vann (Virginia).
With camp season getting started, prospects of all caliber are fanning out across the country to show their wares and learn more about schools who could be their future homes.
Here’s a look at some developments from the past week:
Class of 2026
Jamarcus Whyce, Trotwood-Madison DL
Committed to Louisville
Nick Lautar, Lebanon TE
Committed to Louisville
Royce Rogers, Springfield DT
Visited Ohio, plans to camp at Toledo
Will Strong, Tippecanoe WR/TE
Illinois State offer
Elijah Berman, Chaminade Julienne lineman
Tennessee camp
Zayn Corp, Springfield OT
Visited Penn State
Luke Mullinger, Centerville LB
Camped at Dayton
Jamison Webster, Beavercreek DB
Plans to camp at Western Michigan, Michigan State and Cincinnati this month
Shane Cole, Centerville QB
Camped at Dayton
Pete Pendergest, Badin OL
Camped at Cincinnati, made official visit to Bowling Green
Thank you @BG_Football for the hospitality this weekend for my OV. Had a great time!! #AyZiggy @CoachGregNosal @BruceSJohnson @CamdenDietz @BHSfootball4 @TylerSmithFB pic.twitter.com/eFac3t8SDp— Pete Pendergest (@PetePendergest) June 1, 2025
Cole Albers, Minster TE
Invited to Sound Mind, Sound Body camp in Detroit
Jaxon Long, Springboro WR
Official visit to Dartmouth
Mattias Brunicardi, Springboro WR
DePauw offer
Isaiah Doerman, Springboro LB
DePauw offer
Class of 2027
Kenyon Norman, Lakota West RB
Cincinnati offer
Xavier Ratica, Lakota West TE
Camped at Alabama
John Lumpkin III, Trotwood-Madison TE
Camped at West Virginia
Jaiden Davis, Middletown DL
Eastern Michigan offer, camped at Wayne State
Class of 2028
Reign St. Clair, Bellefontaine QB
Western Michigan offer
