‘Fairy tale stuff’: Social media reacts to Joe Flacco, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals 33-31 upset win over Steelers

The veteran QB targeted Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase 23 times for a franchise-record 16 catches and 161 yards and one touchdown.

Flacco hit Tee Higgins on a deep pass in the waning moments and Higgins downed the ball inside the 10-yard line rather than scoring a touchdown, setting up a game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their upset win on X (formerly Twitter):

DJ Ivey bats down the deep ball from Rodgers to end it. #Bengals win 33-31, ending a four-game losing streak and putting them right back in it in the AFC North at 3-4. Pittsburgh falls to 4-3. Joe Flacco gets his first win in his home debut and second start in five days. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) October 17, 2025

That’s the Bengals most important win since they beat the 49ers in 2023.



The offense has some real earned confidence, which didn’t look like something that was possible a few weeks ago. And the division race has a shot.



The Flacco trade unlocked the playmakers again. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 17, 2025

FINAL: #Bengals 33, Steelers 31



Joe Flacco with fairy tale stuff. He finishes 31 of 47 for 342. He leads the game-winning drive to put away the Steelers on TNF.



He got here nine days ago.



Cincinnati has plenty of problems. After tonight, they also have life. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 17, 2025

WE GOT OFFENSE



WE GOT DEFENSE



THIS IS WHAT WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR — 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@BengalsCaptain) October 17, 2025

Does Browns GM Andrew Berry have a preferred charity? — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 17, 2025

#Bengals QB Joe Flacco in a win over the #Steelers:



- 31/47

- 342 yards

- 3 TDs

- 0 INTs

- 108.6 passer rating.



Elite. https://t.co/XSj8BD4Q5Y pic.twitter.com/FBfsv1WIE9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2025

Damn I love you Joe Flacco — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) October 17, 2025

The league should just have Joe Flacco on retainer for the next 10 years any time a QB gets hurt.



That arm will never die. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 17, 2025

Ja'Marr Chase joins Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Randy Moss as the only 3 players in NFL history with 6,000+ rec yards & 50+ rec TD in their first 5 career seasons ✅@Real10jayy__ | #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/1Udp3mpVEk — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 17, 2025

Ja'Marr Chase just showed that it doesn't matter how a defense plays him, he'll just keep beating whatever coverage. The beauty of this upset was that Flacco JUST KEPT THROWING IT TO HIM. 23 targets! 16 catches, 161 yards. And a stunning W. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2025