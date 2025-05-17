Fairmont grad makes WNBA debut for Chicago Sky

Maddy Westbeld sees action at end of Chicago’s loss to Indiana
Fairmont High School graduate Maddy Westbeld made her WNBA debut Saturday, playing four minutes for the Chicago Sky in a 93-58 loss to the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.

It was the opening game of the season for both teams. The Sky return to action Thursday in their home opener against the New York Liberty.

Westbeld, the 16th overall pick in the draft and fourth pick of the second round in April, entered the game with 4 minutes, 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Hailey Van Lith, one of Chicago’s first-round picks, debuted at the same time.

Westbeld missed three field-goal attempts, including a 3-pointer, and had one assist.

Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 20 points in the first game of her second season. Angel Reese had 12 points for the Sky.

Westbeld was one of 12 former Notre Dame players on WNBA rosters as the season began, according to Notre Dame. She averaged 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 21 games last season as a fifth-year senior at Notre Dame.

