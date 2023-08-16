Fairmont, Alter meet for 56th time Thursday in 2023 season opener

The countdown to the season opener against Alter started in January for Fairmont.

“I think it was at 244 (days) or something like that,” Fairmont coach David Miller said. “It’s the start of the season, but also everybody looks forward to (playing Alter). It’s a big deal for the community and school. and our players love it.”

The countdown reached one day on Wednesday as Miller talked about the 2023 opener. Fairmont and Alter will play at 7 p.m. at Roush Stadium in one of four area games taking place Thursday. It will be the 56th meeting between the two Kettering schools.

Fairmont has won the last two games against Alter and four of the last five. Alter won 13 straight games in the series until Fairmont’s 13-12 victory in 2017.

Last season, Fairmont won the opener 31-7 and rolled to an 8-4 season that included a 24-21 victory against No. 5 Springfield. The Firebirds were the only team to beat the Wildcats until they lost to Lakewood St. Edward in the Division I state championship game.

In 2022, Fairmont beat Alter 16-7. The teams didn’t play in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Alter’s last victory against Fairmont came in 2019 when it won 21-7.

Miller knows Alter will be motivated by the recent results in the series.

“I coached over there with coach (Ed) Domsitz for a year, so I know him pretty well,” Miller said. “Besides that, we go pretty way back. That target’s on our back. It means a lot to (Alter). I think our kids, they’re inexperienced, and I don’t know how much they realize that, but we definitely talk about it.”

Alter finished 6-6 last season. Domsitz enters his 48th season as a head coach. He started in 1976 at his alma mater, Trotwood-Madison. He moved to Alter in 1981 and coached the program to three playoff appearances in seven seasons before leaving in 1988 to coach at Northmont for 11 seasons. He returned to Alter in 1999 and guided the program to state championships in 2008 and 2009 and state runner-up finishes in 2006, 2014 and 2018.

Fairmont has seven new starters on defense and five or six on offense, Miller said. Junior quarterback Brock Baker is a second-year starter. Senior Justin Turner will start at fullback. Seniors Asa Dunlevey and Zac Gagel will get carries at halfback in the triple-option offense. Senior wide receiver Carson Copley is another offensive weapon to watch.

Fairmont had 24 rushing touchdowns last season and one receiving touchdown.

“We put more emphasis on our passing game,” Miller said, “and it’s shown. We were successful in our two scrimmages.”

Here’s a quick glance at the other Thursday night games involving area teams:

• Beavercreek at Xenia, 7 p.m.: The Buccaneers won this matchup 40-3 last season, setting the tone for the first perfect 10-0 regular season in school history. Xenia will show off the newly renovated Doug Adams Stadium for the first time.

This will be the third season for Xenia coach Maurice Harden. The team finished 5-5 in his first season.

Beavercreek finished 2-8 in coach Marcus Colvin’s first season. The Beavers beat Xenia three times in a row from 2015-17 but have since lost three of four games in the series.

• Meadowdale at Columbus East, 7 p.m.: Meadowdale finished 3-7 last season. It was the first season for coach Derrick Shepard, a Meadowdale graduate who played at Georgia Tech.

Columbus East finished 10-2 last season. It beat Vinton County and Cambridge in the playoffs before losing to Steubenville.

• Dohn Community at Thurgood Marshall, 6 p.m.: Thurgood Marshall will try to stop a 20-game losing streak that dates back to the 2020 season. Dohn, located in Cincinnati, was 3-5 last season.