Embarrassed in Denver: Broncos dominate on both sides of the ball, beats Cincinnati 28-3 on Monday Night Football

Denver shut them out after the opening drive and rolled to a 28-3 win Monday at Mile High Stadium, as the Bengals fell to 2-2 with a second straight loss since Jake Browning became the starter in Joe Burrow’s absence.

Some of the struggles for the Bengals came from self-implosion with 11 flags thrown on them in the first half, three that were declined. The Broncos took a 21-3 lead into halftime, and it could have been worse had Demetrius Knight not saved a touchdown with an interception in the end zone with just under two minutes left in the second quarter.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

That caused turnover could have been a turning point in the game for Cincinnati, which was trailing just 14-3 at the time, but the ensuing drive was another three-and-out, and the Broncos (2-2) carved up the Bengals’ defense, moving 80 yards on nine plays in a minute, to extend the lead with a third touchdown before the break.

Cincinnati has been outscored 55-6 in the first half the past two weeks combined.

A shanked punt by Ryan Rehkow helped put Denver in good field position to begin its first touchdown drive, capped by Bo Nix’s 6-yard scramble as he went untouched into the endzone with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt had two big missed tackles to lead to big gains for Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on Denver’s second scoring drive, setting up a 16-yard touchdown run for Marvin Mims Jr.

The Cincinnati defense finally buckled up in the second half, forcing punts on three straight drives before giving up the final touchdown with just under five minutes left.

Adjustments on defense didn’t carry over to the Bengals offense, which went through a stretch of three straight drives ending in three-and-outs while gaining just nine yards combined to finish the first half and begin the second. Finally, they started moving the ball on their second drive of the third quarter, but then a holding penalty on Amarius Mims and sack killed the momentum.

Browning was sacked three times and completed just 14 of 25 passes for 125 yards, while Ja’Marr Chase had five catches for 23 yards. The Bengals didn’t even move into Denver territory after their opening drive, which ended in a 26-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

Denver racked up 512 yards of offense, while holding the Bengals to 159 yards.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Cincinnati failed to get pressure on Nix, who was not sacked and finished with 326 yards passing and two touchdowns with one pick, and there was no stopping the run either. J.K. Dobbins reach his 101 yards rushing on his 16th carry with just over six minutes left in the game, and Denver finished with 186 yards on the ground.

The Bengals now have a quick turnaround to Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions as they seek to end the skid and move back above .500.