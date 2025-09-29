Breaking: Human remains found in Enon backyard; sheriff’s office, BCI investigating

Dodgers set pitching rotation for wild card series vs. Reds

Game 1 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Sports
By
3 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds will face Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Games 1 and 2 of the National League Wild Card Series, and Shohei Otani, if a Game 3 is necessary.

The Dodgers announced their pitching rotation Monday, according to a report by Bob Nightengale, of USA Today. The Reds play the Dodgers at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.

The Reds have not announced their Games 2 and 3 starters, but did announce that Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.76) will get the ball in Game 1. Greene allowed three earned runs on six hits in five innings in a 7-0 loss to the Dodgers on Aug. 25 at Dodger Stadium.

Snell is 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA in 11 starts. After making two starts early in the season, he was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation and didn’t return to the Dodgers until August.

Snell allowed one earned run in his last three starts of the season. He’s 2-0 with a 1.80 in two career starts against the Reds. In one of those starts, while pitching for the San Francisco Giants in 2024, he threw a no-hitter against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) started 30 games for the Dodgers in the regular season. He allowed one run on four hits in seven innings in a 5-2 victory against the Reds at Dodger Stadium on July 28 at Great American Ball Park.

Ohtani (1-2, 2.87) started 14 games. He allowed two earned runs on five hits in three innings in a 5-2 loss to the Reds on July 30 in Cincinnati. On Aug. 27 in Los Angeles, he allowed one run on two hits in five innings in a 5-1 victory against the Reds.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

