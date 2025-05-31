Division I softball: Centerville beats Fairmont to win regional title

Centerville's Wendell Hutchinson coaches during a game against Mason in a Division I regional semifinal on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Indian Hill High School. David Jablonski/Staff

34 minutes ago
Centerville beat Fairmont 4-2 in a Division I regional championship Saturday at Indian Hill High School.

Centerville earned its first state semifinal berth in softball. The Elks (17-13) have won seven straight games. They advanced to the regional final with a 6-5 victory against Mason on Wednesday.

Centerville avenged two regular-season losses to Fairmont: 10-9 in eight innings on April 3; and 9-5 on April 21.

Centerville will play No. 9 Massillon Jackson (21-7-1) in the state semifinals at 3 p.m. on June 7 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Jackson beat No. 2 Perrysburg (27-1) 7-4 on Friday.

The other semifinal will pit Lancaster or Gahanna Lincoln against Lebanon or Grove City.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.