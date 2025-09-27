DePauw continues NCAC dominance with victory at Wittenberg

Wittenberg (2-2, 1-1) had not been shut out since a 13-0 loss at home to Capital in the first game of the 2007 season. It had not suffered a shutout loss in North Coast Athletic Conference play since a 38-0 defeat at Allegheny in 1990.

Wittenberg lost starting quarterback JJ Miller after a hard hit in the second quarter. Miller fumbled on the play while trying to gain a first down. That turnover ended Wittenberg’s most promising drive in the first half.

Earlier in the first half, Wittenberg’s defense stopped DePauw on six straight plays from the Wittenberg 1-yard line. A defensive holding penalty on 4th-and-1 extended the DePauw drive. Wittenberg still got the stop when DePauw fumbled on 3rd-and-1.

The game was scoreless at halftime, but DePauw dominated the second half, scoring touchdowns on its first four drives.

Scott Ballentine completed 20 of 33 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns.

DePauw outgained Wittenberg 338-104 and held Wittenberg to minus-24 rushing yards.