Dayton native picks SEC school for final year in college basketball

Phillips, a 7-foot forward, averaged 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 31 games last season as a junior at Arizona State. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds as a sophomore.

Phillips played his freshman season at LSU, averaged 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 20 games. He first entered the transfer portal in April 2023.

Phillips was one of eight Arizona State players in the portal. He’s one of four transfers joining the Missouri roster. Missouri finished 22-12 last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Phillips attended Belmont until transferring to Ypsi Prep Academy in Michigan in 2020. He then attended Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., for his senior year.