Dayton Flyers photos: Top scorers in school history

1 / 58
No. 1: University of Dayton basketball legend Roosevelt Chapman (1980-84) ranks first in UD history with 2,233 points. He played in 118 games and averaged 18.9 points in his career.
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top