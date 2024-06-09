Cubs snap Reds’ seven-game winning streak

The two teams have been going in opposite directions. The Reds have won 12 of 16 while the Cubs have lost 12 of 16.

The Reds who won the first three games in the series, haven’t swept the Cubs in a four-game series since 2018.

Imanaga (6-1) has allowed 12 runs (eight earned) over his past two starts. On Sunday, he allowed two earned runs in 6 2/3 with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Seiya Suzuki returned to the Cubs lineup and went 3 for 5 with a double and run scored. He missed Saturday’s game after being hit in the back by a throw on Friday.

Reds starter Frankie Montas (3-5) was coming off his best outing of the season allowing one hit in seven innings at Colorado on Tuesday. But the Cubs hit him hard Sunday.

Happ snapped an 0-for-11 skid with a bases-loaded double that drove in three runs.

Montas needed 39 pitches to get through the first inning.

The Cubs added a fourth run in the second on Michael Tauchman’s RBI single. Montas exited after allowing four earned runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

“It was one of those you’re not in sync with your body,” Montas said. “The mechanics mess with you. I couldn’t throw the fastball up when I wanted. My arm is healthy. My next bullpen I will figure why. I’ll just flip the page.”

Reds catcher Luke Maile launched his second homer of the season on Imanaga’s first pitch of the third to make the score 4-1.

Carson Spiers, recalled from Triple-A prior to the game, tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Montas to keep the score close.

The Cubs left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth. But Héctor Neris retired the Reds in order in the bottom half for his ninth save of the season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: RHP Emilio Pagán (right lat strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Guardians at Reds, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410