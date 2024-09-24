Corey Dillon, Tim Krumrie join Bengals Ring of Honor

Dillon, a former running back, and Krumrie, a former nose tackle, were voted in by season ticket holders out of a ballot of 11 individuals who played a significant role in the franchise’s history. Past Ring of Honor inductees Anthony Munoz and Willie Anderson presented them with their jackets.

“Whenever you honor the legends of the organization, I always think that’s a big night for them and their families and us understanding the history of the game plays a big part in the NFL, paying homage to the guys that came before you,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said this week.

A second-round draft pick in 1997, Dillon played for Cincinnati through 2003 and was the Bengals’ all-time rushing leader, standing out as a bright spot during a difficult period for the team. The Bengals finished with losing records his first six seasons and went 8-8 in 2003, as Rudi Johnson emerged as a new leader out of the backfield.

Dillon remains the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing attempts (1,865), rushing yards (8,061) and 100-yard rushing games (28) and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1999 through 2001.

For a long time, Dillon was still remembered in Cincinnati for his rocky ending with the Bengals after he demanded a trade and eventually was sent to the New England Patriots for his final three NFL seasons. He has since reconciled with Bengals leadership, including a return to the stadium for the 50th anniversary celebration in 2017.

Dillon said in July the “Ring of Honor” selection was a surprise to him, though, and a sign all parties have moved forward in a positive way. He didn’t feel appreciated when he threw his gear into the stands after the 2003 season finale and informed everyone he was seeking a trade, but he does now.

“We had our due process of healing in our different ways, and it’s been long enough,” Dillon said in July when it was announced he and Krumrie were selected as this year’s inductees. “I don’t think the antics outweigh the production on the field, you know what I mean? So, I think what I presented to the organization, outweighs the little antics that went on, so we got smart people that understand that and we figured it out. And I’m just happy we’re on the same page of moving forward.”

Krumrie entered the NFL as a 10th-round pick of the Bengals in 1983 and was among the most notable draft picks in team history in terms of value. He spent his entire 12-year career in Cincinnati, playing in 188 regular-season games, which was the most ever by a Bengals lineman on either side of the ball. He’s the last Bengals player to record 1,000 tackles for the team, finishing with 1,017 combined.

Known for his tough and physical playing style, Krumrie was a two-time Pro Bowler (1987-88), and in 1988 was voted a first-team All-Pro while helping lead Cincinnati to an appearance in Super Bowl XXIII.

“Tim had heart,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said of Krumrie in a July press release when the inductees were announced. “He just didn’t stop. He was that way in practice as well. He actually liked practicing. For him, it was fun. He looked forward to it. He never stopped trying. He just thought that’s the way you did it, and it really is. Not everyone can match that.”