Cincinnati’s historic season ends with loss to Alabama

Cincinnati's Tyler Scott (21) and Jordan Jones (5) walks off the field after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Cincinnati's Tyler Scott (21) and Jordan Jones (5) walks off the field after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Sports
By Taylor Weiter, WCPO-TV
16 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — The University of Cincinnati’s historic football season ended Friday after a 27-6 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and running back Brian Robinson led Alabama to a 17-3 lead at the half as the Bearcats struggled to keep up with the top-ranked Tide. While UC’s defense was able to come up with big plays in the second half, the offense was unable to make some noise.

ExploreRELATED: How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the College Football Playoff

The loss is Cincinnati’s first of the season after an undefeated campaign led by many fifth- and sixth-year seniors. Alabama will face the winner of No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia in the National Championship.

While the loss was a disappointing end to the season, the game marks the first time a Group of Five team competed in the playoff since its conception in 2014. Alabama has the most playoff appearances, wins and championships.

One bright spot for the Tri-State: La Salle grad Devonta Smith is moving onto the national championship. The freshman defensive back has been recognized for his special teams play in his first season with the Crimson Tide.

Taylor Weiter, WCPO-TV
