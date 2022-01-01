Cincinnati’s historic season ends with loss to Alabama

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and running back Brian Robinson led Alabama to a 17-3 lead at the half as the Bearcats struggled to keep up with the top-ranked Tide. While UC’s defense was able to come up with big plays in the second half, the offense was unable to make some noise.

The loss is Cincinnati’s first of the season after an undefeated campaign led by many fifth- and sixth-year seniors. Alabama will face the winner of No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia in the National Championship.