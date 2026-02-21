Cincinnati Reds: Sal Stewart is the favorite in a deep group of first base candidates

The favorite to be the Reds’ primary first baseman in 2026 is rookie Sal Stewart.

Before last September, Stewart had barely played first base. He went on to learn that position on the fly in the big leagues. First base defense was a big area of focus for him during the offseason.

“I’ve had actual time to train,” Stewart said. “Last year, it was difficult because I didn’t have much experience there. I was trying to do whatever I could for the team to give us the best chance to win. This offseason, I had a chance to go to the drawing board, actually study and know the principles of first base.”

Francona has called Stewart one of the most gifted young bats that he has seen, and Stewart contributed in a big way at the plate last September. He looks even better this spring.

“He’s a stud,” Matt McLain said. “We all know that by now. He likes that (stage). He’s a competitor. He likes to win. He plays with that fire. That’s really fun to be on the field with.”

Steer can play just about anywhere, and he’ll continue to be an every day player. But because of the depth that the Reds have at first base, he’ll likely get most of his work in left field and at second base this spring.

Veteran Eugenio Suárez will often be used as a designated hitter, but the Reds are also having him learn first base this spring. Every morning, he’s the first player on the field at the spring training facility. At 7:30 a.m, he’s on the field working with coaches.

“I’m a guy who likes work,” Suárez said. “I want to be better at first base. I know they’re going to need me there. I want to be the best first baseman in the league. I’ve been working hard. I’m very excited for that challenge. I come out early, work on my footwork and my picks and get ready to help the other infielders.”

Last week, the Reds added veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league deal. He had a “down” year in 2025, but he still would have been one of the Reds’ better hitters versus right-handed pitching last season.

Last September, Lowe was a regular on a Boston Red Sox team that made the playoffs. He can definitely help the Reds, and he’s competing to make the team.

“I’ve just got to come in and compete,” Lowe said. “It’s an opportunity to help this team get better. From the outside looking in from a roster standpoint, there’s a chance to come in and compete.”

Infield prospect Cam Collier, who plays first and third base, is in big league camp.

So is Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who was the Reds’ Opening Day first baseman in 2024 and 2025 but has really struggled over the last two years and ended last season in Triple-A.

“I’m going to come out and try to play to the best of my abilities,” Encarnacion-Strand said. “If I can help the team, that’s amazing. At the end of the day, it’s what’s best for the team. Not what’s best for me. If I fit into that role, amazing. If I don’t, it is what it is. I’ll do my best to fit in.”