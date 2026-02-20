Cincinnati Reds: Reds.TV debuts with free stream of Saturday’s spring training opener

Nine games will be televised during spring training
Cincinnati Reds' Noelvi Marte (16) is greeted by Will Benson (30) after Marte hit a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Cincinnati. At left is home plate umpire Jansen Visconti (52), and at right is Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Noelvi Marte (16) is greeted by Will Benson (30) after Marte hit a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Cincinnati. At left is home plate umpire Jansen Visconti (52), and at right is Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Sports
16 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds open spring training Saturday when they take on the Cleveland Guardians at 3:05 p.m. in Goodyear, Arizona.

The game will also be the debut of Reds.TV, a new streaming service available on multiple devices through the MLB app.

The service allows fans in the Reds TV market to stream locally distributed Reds games via cable and satellite providers or digitally on Reds.TV. Out of market games are also available with a subscription to MLB.TV.

Reds.TV will stream seven spring training games and MLB.TV will carry two games, allowing fans to try out the service for free.

Season passes start at $99.99 for Reds.TV or $199.99 for an MLB.tv and Reds.TV package.

For more information or to purchase a season pass visit reds.com/watch.

Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

Feb. 21 – at Guardians (Reds.TV), 3:05 p.m.

Feb. 28 – at Brewers (Reds.TV), 3:10 p.m.

March 2 – vs. Cubs (Reds.TV), 3:05 p.m.

March 5 – vs. Dodgers (ESPN), 3:05 p.m.

March 8 – SS vs. Diamondbacks (Reds.TV), 4:05 p.m.; at Padres (MLB.TV), 4:10 p.m.

March 12 – at Dodgers (MLB.TV), 9:05 p.m.

March 17 – vs. Guardians (Reds.TV), 9:05 p.m.

March 18 – vs. Rockies (Reds.TV), 4:05 p.m.

March 22 – at Guardians (Reds.TV), 3:05 p.m.

