Cincinnati Reds: Noelvi Marte’s ability to play the outfield strengthens the team’s options

“We’re doing it to try and have an advantage. We think it gives us more flexibility and maybe better flexibility,” manager Terry Francona said. “I hope it goes great. If it doesn’t, I’ll take the heat for it.”

For now, Marte will likely just play right field when the Reds face a left-handed pitcher.

Because of that versatility, Francona is able to slide Santiago Espinal over to third base. With Espinal at third base and Marte in right, the Reds have a stronger overall defensive alignment.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“(Marte) is not going to be our everyday right fielder right now,” Francona said. “There’s going to be some days where it may be against a lefty that we think we can put a better team out there, and maybe — and hopefully — it helps us defensively.”

Marte, a natural third baseman, joins a long line of Reds who have moved from the infield to the outfield on a part-time basis, including Spencer Steer, Gavin Lux and Espinal.

Some players handle the move to the outfield better than others, but Marte is excited about the challenge.

“I’m a person who likes challenges, I like experimenting different things,” Marte said via interpreter Tomás Vera. “If the team needs me there, I’ll be there.”

Marte has had to earn every opportunity he has received this year. He performed very poorly in 2024, started this year in Triple-A and only received a shot in the big leagues in 2025 when the Reds faced a run of injuries.

Marte hit the ground running, but then in May he suffered a gnarly oblique injury that kept him out for two months. He wasn’t officially designated as the Reds’ every day third baseman upon his return, and he’s looking for any way to get onto the field.

“It’s an opportunity,” Marte said. “And when you have an opportunity, you have to be open to it.”

The move also has potential long-term ramifications. Third base prospect Sal Stewart is one of the most advanced hitting prospects in Minor League Baseball. When asked if putting Marte in right was connected to Stewart’s pending arrival, Francona said, “You might be getting a little ahead of us there.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Marte has still mostly been playing third base, but the added versatility in the outfield is currently giving Francona some added flexibility when the Reds face left-handed pitching. The Reds are a much better team with Marte’s bat in the lineup.

Marte’s versatility also gives the Reds some more room to be creative at next week’s trade deadline.

“He looks natural out there,” general manager Brad Meador said. “He’s athletic. He can run. He can throw. We’ll see. I do think we have some flexibility because of the roster we have and our current players being able to play different positions. If we could add, we have the flexibility to add in different spots rather saying ‘We have to add a right fielder’ or ‘We have to add a first baseman.’”