Cincinnati Reds: Nathaniel Lowe set to join camp on a minor league deal

Lowe, 30, had a down 2025 season. He still posted a .762 OPS vs. right-handed pitching — that would have been the fourth-best OPS vs. right-handed pitching among regulars against right-handed pitching on the 2025 Reds.

He has a great eye and has been a great on-base guy during his career, and he would have hit 20 homers had he been playing in GABP last season. In 2024, Lowe was a 2.7 win player with better overall stats for the season, and the difference was how well he hit same-sided left-handed pitching. In 2023, Lowe won a Gold Glove. In 2022, he was a Silver Slugger.

Sal Stewart remains the favorite to be the Reds’ starting first baseman in 2026. Eugenio Suárez is taking grounders at first. Spencer Steer could play more left field this year, but he was a Gold Glove finalist at first last year. Michael Toglia, a 2019 first-round pick of the Rockies who was one of the best young slugging first basemen in MLB as recently as 2024, is on camp on a minor-league deal. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, the Reds’ Opening Day first baseman in 2023 and 2024, is here. Cam Collier, who finished last year in Double-A, is one of the Reds’ top prospects.

At one point last year, the Reds needed third-string catcher Austin Wynns to make a start at first base. Their first base depth is significantly improved.

Lowe could compete for bench spots with JJ Bleday and Will Benson. They’re all left-handed hitters who could make an impact as a platoon role player off of the bench.