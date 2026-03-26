Cincinnati Reds: Four players will make first Opening Day starts at GABP

• Right fielder Noelvi Marte, 24, will bat eighth. He hit .263 in 90 games last season, which was his third with the Reds.

• Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, 29, will bat ninth. The Reds acquired him from the Pirates in a trade at the deadline last season. He hit .234 in 52 games.

• Andrew Abbott, 26, will start on the mound. This is his fourth season with the Reds.

The Reds play the Boston Red Sox at 4:10 p.m.

Here’s the complete Opening Day lineup:

1: TJ Friedl, center field: This will be his third Opening Day start in center field and second in a row. He started in center field in 2023 but was injured at the start of the 2024 season.

2: Matt McLain, second base: He will make his second straight Opening Day start. In 2025, he replaced Jonathan India, who started at second base on Opening Day the previous four seasons.

3: Elly De La Cruz, shortstop: This will be his third straight Opening Day start at shortstop.

4: Stewart, first base: Christian Encarnacion-Strand started at first the last two seasons.

5: Eugenio Suarez, designated hitter: He made six straight Opening Day starts (2016-21) before being traded to the Seattle Mariners before the 2022 season. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Reds in February.

6: Spencer Steer, left field: This will be his fourth straight Opening Day start. He started at third base in 2023, in left field in 2024 and at designated hitter in 2025.

7: Tyler Stephenson, catcher: This will be his fourth start in five seasons. José Trevino started at catcher on Opening Day last season because Stephenson was hurt.

8: Marte, right field: Jake Fraley started in right field in two of the last three seasons.

9: Hayes, third base: Jeimer Candelario started at third the last two seasons.