Cincinnati Reds: Bench battles heating up in final week of spring training

For example, JJ Bleday looks like a potential regular contributor in the outfield. He’s also competing for a roster spot.

The Reds have a good number of bounce back candidates, bench pieces and prospects on the verge of being ready for more.

“They’re good names,” Terry Francona said. “They’re legit. Sometimes, you bring guys in to fill out the roster in spring training. There are names there of guys who can help us. It’ll be interesting to see where it goes.”

Last month, the Reds signed veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league deal.

Lowe spent August and September of 2025 as a role player on a very good Boston Red Sox team, and Lowe has a track record of being a consistent impact bat against right-handed pitching.

With the Reds, he’s competing for a role on the bench.

“I’m excited for a new challenge,” Lowe said. “I’m not trying to slight anyone, but I’m trying to get in there and help the team win. If my role on this team is platoon against righties, then kill righties and take advantage of left-on-left at-bats when I can get them.”

It looks like there’s one spot for Lowe, Bleday, Rece Hinds and Blake Dunn.

Bleday was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, which underscores his upside. At this point last year, he was a critical piece of the Athletics’ young core. The 2025 season was then a nightmare year for Bleday, who got cut at the end of the season.

“It was mechanical thoughts and way too many people in my ear trying to fix me,” Bleday said. “As a result, I got away from what I do well and got away from my own athleticism. It was a tough pill to swallow. No one wants to play like that.”

In Cincinnati, Bleday is really turning some heads in camp.

Hinds has shown his elite raw power, but an adjustment that he made during the second half of last season in Triple-A has turned him into a much more consistent hitter. He has really cut down on swing-and-miss.

He’s looking to prove that he can make an impact as a role player.

“My power stands out so much that my defense is overlooked,” Hinds said. “I told (Francona) that I want to show everyone I’m an elite defender.”

Francona said, “I was really glad he brought that up. You can’t get hits every game. You’ve got to be reliable.”

Similar to Hinds, Dunn made adjustments during the second half of last season in Triple-A and really hit his stride. Dunn has a second lane to make the team as the backup center fielder, but Dane Myers has looked like the favorite to win that spot so far.

Regardless, Dunn has looked like a much-improved player this year.

“Physically, he can do it,” Francona said of Dunn’s tools. “You let their play dictate (the timing and their roles), not what I sit here and say in (spring training).”