Cincinnati Reds acquire Rays pitcher Zack Littell, send Dayton Dragons Adam Serwinowski to Tampa Bay as part of trade package

In 2024, Littell received from the local chapter of the BBWAA the Paul C. Smith Champion Award as the Rays player “who best exemplifies the spirit of true professionalism on and off the field.” Last season, he set career highs and was among team leaders in wins (8), innings (156.1), starts (29), and quality starts (10).

Littell has pitched in parts of 9 Major League seasons with the Twins , Giants, Red Sox and Rays. He was originally selected by the Mariners in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Serwinowski went 1-7 with this with a 4.84 ERA in 18 appearances for Dayton. He was selected by the Reds in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Van Belle was acquired by the Reds from the Red Sox in June for cash considerations. He pitched to a 3.21 ERA in 81.1 innings over 18 games (14 starts) combined between AAA-Worcester and AAA-Louisville.