Cincinnati Reds acquire Rays pitcher Zack Littell, send Dayton Dragons Adam Serwinowski to Tampa Bay as part of trade package

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell throws to home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell throws to home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Sports
35 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Reds have acquired Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zack Littell in exchange for Dayton Dragons lefty Adam Serwinowski and pitcher Brian Van Belle, the team announced late Wednesday night.

Littell, 29, went 8-8 with a 3.58 ERA in 22 starts for Tampa Bay. He held the Yankees to 2 hits over five scoreless innings in the Rays’ 11-inning, 5-4 loss on Wednesday night.

In 2024, Littell received from the local chapter of the BBWAA the Paul C. Smith Champion Award as the Rays player “who best exemplifies the spirit of true professionalism on and off the field.” Last season, he set career highs and was among team leaders in wins (8), innings (156.1), starts (29), and quality starts (10).

Littell has pitched in parts of 9 Major League seasons with the Twins , Giants, Red Sox and Rays. He was originally selected by the Mariners in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Dayton Dragons pitcher Adam Serwinowski motions towards the plate during their game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. Michael Cooper/STAFF

icon to expand image

Serwinowski went 1-7 with this with a 4.84 ERA in 18 appearances for Dayton. He was selected by the Reds in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Van Belle was acquired by the Reds from the Red Sox in June for cash considerations. He pitched to a 3.21 ERA in 81.1 innings over 18 games (14 starts) combined between AAA-Worcester and AAA-Louisville.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Steer’s 2-run triple lifts Cincinnati Reds to 5-2 victory over...
2
Reds add defensive help in deal one day before trade deadline
3
Cincinnati Bengals: Hendrickson shows up at training camp but doesn’t...
4
Cincinnati Reds: Terry Francona discusses his point of view on the...
5
McCoy: Despite Ohtani’s struggles, L.A. Dodgers comeback for 5-4...