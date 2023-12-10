PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Colts

1 / 15
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) makes a catch for a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) n the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top